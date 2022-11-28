Who is Koko Iwasaki? DWTS pro gets engaged to her former So You Think You Can Dance competitor Kiki Nyemchek

DWTS (Dancing with The Stars) pro Koko Iwasaki recently announced her engagement to her former SYTYCD (So You Think You Can Dance) competitor and longtime boyfriend Kiki Nyemchek.

Koko posted an Instagram post on Sunday, November 27, 2022, with pictures from the proposal and her giant engagement ring. Kiki popped the question with an oval-cut diamond ring on November 26, 2022, to which Koko said an "easy yes."

The couple, who have been together for four years, met in 2017 while competing in SYTYCD season 14. Koko was placed second in the show, and Kiki came fourth. They also performed together on the 2017 SYTYCD tour. The couple confirmed their relationship in 2018. The DWTS pro dancer shared on Instagram that she was in a relationship with Kiki.

They even appeared on The Masked Dancer in December 2020 and both danced on the DWTS Live tour in 2022.

DWTS pro Koko Iwasaki turned proffesional dancer at 16

The DWTS star Koine Iwasaki (Koko) is a 25-year-old professional dancer born in Kanagawa, Japan. She has been dancing for the past 21 years. As per The Dance & Co website, she moved with her family to the United States when she was two as the family hoped to live their best lives in the US. THe dancer's parents are both chefs.

She grew up in South Florida and began dancing at the age of 3 after her parents sent her to dance classes. She was 6 when she decided to make dancing a career and dance for the rest of her life and began her professional dance career journey at 16. The pro-dancer states that dancing makes her feel alive and gives her a purpose.

Koko has stayed in the same dance studio for 18 years and is training in a number of dance styles including, ballet, jazz, hip-hop and tap. She was training in every dance style other than ballroom. However, she said that she got obsessed with ballroom dancing when her now fiance taught her the dance form in SYTYCD season 14.

The DWTS pro Koko has worked with artists such as Jason Derulo, Becky G, Nicki Minaj, Tyga, Luis Fonsi, and Camila Cabello. Koko has also gone on world tours with artists like Maluma and Luis Fonsi. She even went on dance tours with Maks, Val and Peta from Dancing With The Stars.

Koko was also runner-up in SYTYCD season 14, finishing behind hip-hop dancer Lex Ishimoto. She is now an Allstar/Mentor on the show. Koko has appeared on Billboard Awards, The Ellen Show, Grammys, and Dick Clark’s NYE Special.

In DWTS season 31, Koko was paired with Jersey Shore’s Vinny Guadagnino. Koko now lives in Los Angeles, CA, pursuing his career as a professional dancer and choreographer. Koko is a nature freak and loves being outside, and also loves to mediate and cook.

