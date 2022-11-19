Love is Blind season 3: Who are the couples still together?

Netflix's Love is Blind season 3 has officially come to an end.

The famed reality TV dating series premiered with season 3 earlier this year in October. The series introduced viewers to 30 new singletons looking for true love without even seeing their partners till they get engaged.

Although everyone hoped to find the one they were looking for, ultimately only five couples made it out of the pods engaged. The five couples were Zanab Jaffrey and Cole Barnett, Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux, Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton, Nancy Rodriguez and Bartise Bowden, and Raven Ross and SK Alagbada.

The couples' relationships went through a rollercoaster of emotions and ups and downs throughout the season. While some of them overcame their doubts, others decided to call it quits. Of the five couples who left the pods engaged, only three remained together after Love is Blind season 3 filmed their reunion episode.

If you're curious to know who these three couples are from Love is Blind season 3, keep reading.

Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux

27-year-old Alexa and 32-year-old Brennon were made for each other ever since they entered the pods. The Love is Blind couple said "I do" at the altar in June 2021 and have been married since.

During the season 3 reunion, Alexa shared:

"I've never been loved in the way that he loves me."

She told Brennon:

"Never in a million years did I think that I would find the love of my life on the other side of a pod wall. You make me laugh, you make me think and more than anything else, you make me happy. I can’t wait to build the rest of our futures together. I promise to give you the jingle-jangle for the rest of forever."

During the reunion, the couple revealed that they were still married and living together in a two-bedroom apartment. Alexa also mentioned that she wasn't pregnant yet, hinting that they planned to expand their family.

Raven Ross and SK Alagbada

Raven and SK's journey to the altar was nothing short of a bumpy one as this Love is blind couple struggled with intimacy and blending in with each other's backgrounds, perspectives and culture. And things took a turn for the worse when they met each other's family and friends.

Raven's friends were skeptical of her trying to continue her relationship with SK as he was planning on moving to California for two years to complete his Master's degree. Meanwhile, Raven wasn't sure if she wanted to uproot her life in Dallas and move to California even though it was just for a couple of years.

Despite it all, when the couple reached the altar, Raven still said, "I do". Much to everyone's surprise, it was SK who said that he couldn't marry her given their current circumstances.

During the reunion, the couple revealed that they had rekindled their relationship and were now dating. Raven shared:

"We've grown so much from this experiment, from what we've went through. From being apart, it makes it so much better when we're together... it's really beautiful to be able to do that."

Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton

While Colleen and Matt had a rough start to their relationship, they managed to overcome all their issues and make it all the way to the altar. The couple faced various arguments but always overcame them. In the end, it all dwindled down to one question, whether or not love would be more than enough for marriage.

Despite the uncertainties they faced, Colleen and Matt said yes at the altar and tied the knot. Since then, they have remained married. During the reunion, the couple revealed that they were not currently living together but planned to do so in the near future.

Season 3 of Love is Blind is now available to stream on Netflix.

