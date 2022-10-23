Who is Matt Bolton? Fans claim his and Colleen Reed's relationship won't last in Love Is Blind season 3

Matt Bolton is one of the ten lucky people who found love on Love is Blind. The 28-year-old private charter sales executive came on the show to "break down his walls" after being cheated on by his partner of 10 years. He is an alumni of the Texas State Technical College and got engaged to 25-year-old Colleen Reed in the pods.

Colleen was initially interested in Brennon, but he liked Alexa more and decided to propose to her. A heartbroken Colleen tried to find love again, this time with Cole, but he felt that Colleen was not ready for a "deep" marriage and decided to break things off with her.

She eventually decided to talk to Matt and seemed eager for him to take the next step. She walked into the room very nervously and was almost on the verge of tears, telling him to take the next step. He proposed to Colleen and she accepted it.

Love is Blind fans felt that Colleen was just eager to be married to anyone and did not care much about her partner Matt. They did not believe the couple would make it down the aisle.

#LoveIsBlind Colleen was desperate for love and would’ve said yes to anybody after being rejected twice. I don’t see her and Matt ending well 🥴 #LoveIsBlind S3 Colleen was desperate for love and would’ve said yes to anybody after being rejected twice. I don’t see her and Matt ending well 🥴#LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlindS3

Love is Blind contestant Matt Bolton is a fan of the Dallas Cowboys

Matt is originally from Fort Worth, Texas, and has a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Texas State Technical College. He worked in Universal Machining Industries for 2 years as a shop manager before quitting his job in 2017. He soon became the vice president of LFC Industries and worked in the company for 5 years. He currently works as a Charter Sales Executive in the Leviate Air Group.

According to his Linkedin, he has a lot of experience in the aviation and aerospace industry, and is skilled in CNC operations and Aerospace Manufacturing. He is a fan of the Dallas Cowboys.

Matt married a girl when he was 18, right out of high school. The couple dated for 4 years before deciding to tie the knot, but got divorced when Matt was 24. He revealed during his time in the Love is Blind pods that his wife had cheated on him and confessed to being pregnant with another man’s child.

Love is Blind fans feel Colleen is afraid of rejection

Collen confessed that after being rejected by Cole and Brennon, she was scared that she would be very upset if a guy shoots her down again. She said that she was going to give Matt another chance, with whom she had a good "first couple of conversations."

Matt tried to put a positive spin on Colleen's situation and tried to convince her to be vulnerable. Colleen said that she could not stop thinking about Matt and told him that she loved him. She was very anxious while telling Matt that she was ready to take the next step.

Colleen was relieved when Matt proposed, but Love is Blind fans do believe that the couple will last long. They said that Colleen was desperate to get a ring because she wanted to be on the show, not because she felt connected to Matt.

🍄 @Shortkickz_23 #loveisblind Colleen does not like Matt and she’s about to convince herself that she does just for a ring #LoveIsBlind3 Colleen does not like Matt and she’s about to convince herself that she does just for a ring #LoveIsBlind3 #loveisblind

444 @cosmobynana #loveisblind Definitely felt like Colleen just settled after being rejected twice… she only mentioned having a top two and Matt came outta NO WHERE #LoveIsBlind3 Definitely felt like Colleen just settled after being rejected twice… she only mentioned having a top two and Matt came outta NO WHERE #LoveIsBlind3 #loveisblind

kass @KassideeXx #loveisblind Matt is not ready for marriage. You can clearly tell he is not over from what happened with his last relationship. I feel like this is his way of trying to move on but he needs to do a lot of self healing first. #LoveisBlindSeason3 netflix #loveisblind Matt is not ready for marriage. You can clearly tell he is not over from what happened with his last relationship. I feel like this is his way of trying to move on but he needs to do a lot of self healing first. #LoveisBlindSeason3 #loveisblindnetflix #loveisblind

Jessica @JHudzi #LoveIsBlind Colleen just wants to be on this show at this point because she does not like Matt Colleen just wants to be on this show at this point because she does not like Matt 😒 #LoveIsBlind

Baby Lex @LexiLegit23 Not Colleen guilting Matt into this proposal lol. She set that whole scenario up. #loveisblind Not Colleen guilting Matt into this proposal lol. She set that whole scenario up. #loveisblind

Estelle @EstelleFromHere Colleen, you don't like Matt. You just want to be on the show for more episodes 🙄 That BALLERINA is annoying #LoveIsBlind Colleen, you don't like Matt. You just want to be on the show for more episodes 🙄 That BALLERINA is annoying #LoveIsBlind

Crystal @Sticfigga Spoiler Alert I hope Colleen doesn’t break Matt’s heart. Her love doesn’t seem genuine. It’s like she was willing to marry whoever didn’t reject her. #LoveIsBlind Spoiler AlertI hope Colleen doesn’t break Matt’s heart. Her love doesn’t seem genuine. It’s like she was willing to marry whoever didn’t reject her. 🚨#LoveIsBlind Spoiler Alert🚨I hope Colleen doesn’t break Matt’s heart. Her love doesn’t seem genuine. It’s like she was willing to marry whoever didn’t reject her.

The next three episodes of Love is Blind will be released on Netflix on October 26, at 3 am ET. It was hinted in a preview that Colleen will connect with Cole instead of her fiance Matt, and things will get ugly as he confesses that he cannot marry Colleen.

