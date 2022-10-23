Who is Matt Bolton? Fans claim his and Colleen Reed's relationship won't last in Love Is Blind season 3

Matt Bolton is one of the ten lucky people who found love on Love is Blind. The 28-year-old private charter sales executive came on the show to "break down his walls" after being cheated on by his partner of 10 years. He is an alumni of the Texas State Technical College and got engaged to 25-year-old Colleen Reed in the pods.
Colleen was initially interested in Brennon, but he liked Alexa more and decided to propose to her. A heartbroken Colleen tried to find love again, this time with Cole, but he felt that Colleen was not ready for a "deep" marriage and decided to break things off with her.
She eventually decided to talk to Matt and seemed eager for him to take the next step. She walked into the room very nervously and was almost on the verge of tears, telling him to take the next step. He proposed to Colleen and she accepted it.
Love is Blind fans felt that Colleen was just eager to be married to anyone and did not care much about her partner Matt. They did not believe the couple would make it down the aisle.
Love is Blind contestant Matt Bolton is a fan of the Dallas Cowboys
Matt is originally from Fort Worth, Texas, and has a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Texas State Technical College. He worked in Universal Machining Industries for 2 years as a shop manager before quitting his job in 2017. He soon became the vice president of LFC Industries and worked in the company for 5 years. He currently works as a Charter Sales Executive in the Leviate Air Group.
According to his Linkedin, he has a lot of experience in the aviation and aerospace industry, and is skilled in CNC operations and Aerospace Manufacturing. He is a fan of the Dallas Cowboys.
Matt married a girl when he was 18, right out of high school. The couple dated for 4 years before deciding to tie the knot, but got divorced when Matt was 24. He revealed during his time in the Love is Blind pods that his wife had cheated on him and confessed to being pregnant with another man’s child.
Love is Blind fans feel Colleen is afraid of rejection
Collen confessed that after being rejected by Cole and Brennon, she was scared that she would be very upset if a guy shoots her down again. She said that she was going to give Matt another chance, with whom she had a good "first couple of conversations."
Matt tried to put a positive spin on Colleen's situation and tried to convince her to be vulnerable. Colleen said that she could not stop thinking about Matt and told him that she loved him. She was very anxious while telling Matt that she was ready to take the next step.
Colleen was relieved when Matt proposed, but Love is Blind fans do believe that the couple will last long. They said that Colleen was desperate to get a ring because she wanted to be on the show, not because she felt connected to Matt.
The next three episodes of Love is Blind will be released on Netflix on October 26, at 3 am ET. It was hinted in a preview that Colleen will connect with Cole instead of her fiance Matt, and things will get ugly as he confesses that he cannot marry Colleen.