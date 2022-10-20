“Cole is annoying”: Why are Love Is Blind fans hating on Cole Barnett after Season 3 premiere?

27-year-old Cole Barnett was one of the lucky ones to get engaged within the first four episodes of Love is Blind. He was earlier pursuing Colleen but later broke things off as she did not want to be in a "deep" marriage. He later found love in Zanab Jaffrey on the show, and the two are currently on their honeymoon.

Cole implied on multiple occasions that he wanted a wife with a good body and was dating Colleen, a practitioner of Ballet, because of her fitness. He confessed that he was very picky as he had previously rejected a girl because she was a nurse and another girl because of her "beer" choice.

He found himself attracted to Zanab after she told him she was a "top-choice beef." After his engagement with her, he immediately withdrew from Zanab and did not speak to her after they shared intimate moments.

Love is Blind fans felt that Cole's hyper behavior was very annoying and slammed him on Twitter.

Love is Blind fans call out Cole for his erratic nature

Love is Blind fans were shocked to see Cole's attitude towards dating and how he was oscillating between Colleen and Zanab. He told Zanab that he wanted a "fun and adventurous" marriage, but in a conversation with Collen, he had mentioned how he wanted a deep marriage with serious conversations.

On one occasion, Alexa was weirded out by Cole's question about choosing between gorillas and bears. Furthermore, Cole joked about him and Tony liking the same girls.

Cole further revealed that Zanab was not the kind of girl he would usually date in real life. He was impressed by Zanab's body when the two met and said that she should model for a magazine.

After sharing intimate moments, Zanab confessed that Cole did not talk to her for several hours. He also did not offer his wife any coffee or breakfast in the morning.

Fans were repulsed by Cole's annoying behavior and compared him to Shayne from Love is Blind Season 2, who was also very cocky.

Beatriz✨ meet me at midnight @coneyisland131 Cole… that annoying kid at school who thinks girls want to play in the dirt with him and asks for hugs non stop #LoveIsBlind Cole… that annoying kid at school who thinks girls want to play in the dirt with him and asks for hugs non stop #LoveIsBlind

Britt @brittpeeks #LoveIsBlind3 #LoveIsBlind LMAO wow Cole is annoying tf out of me with how obnoxious and yelling he is during his proposal #LoveIsBlind3 #LoveIsBlind LMAO wow Cole is annoying tf out of me with how obnoxious and yelling he is during his proposal 😒

Blaccinated @dabay2la2dc Colleen and Cole are annoying.Cole is not ready for marriage. He's another annoying Barnett. #LoveIsBlind Colleen and Cole are annoying.Cole is not ready for marriage. He's another annoying Barnett. #LoveIsBlind

FRAN @Frannie_J Cole is bloody annoying. He doesn’t like nurses. He sounds so narcissistic tbh #LoveIsBlind Cole is bloody annoying. He doesn’t like nurses. He sounds so narcissistic tbh #LoveIsBlind

simpology professor⁷ | Jungkook-whisperer @JunkariJeon #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlind Also Cole and Zanab giving season 3 version me Shane and Natalie, but they actually have similar personalities this time and Cole's not as annoying as Shane. Still don't really like him tho, but Zanab is 100% best girl. Also Cole and Zanab giving season 3 version me Shane and Natalie, but they actually have similar personalities this time and Cole's not as annoying as Shane. Still don't really like him tho, but Zanab is 100% best girl. #LoveIsBlind3 #LoveIsBlind

Joliese🤍 @do_better_baby Cole is the Shayne of this season. Annoying af from the jump #LoveIsBlind Cole is the Shayne of this season. Annoying af from the jump #LoveIsBlind

chelle 💖 @thechelleselena Now I couldn’t stand Barnett…and Shayne was also pretty insufferable… but Cole??? Good LORD he is beyond annoying 🙃 #LoveIsBlind Now I couldn’t stand Barnett…and Shayne was also pretty insufferable… but Cole??? Good LORD he is beyond annoying 🙃 #LoveIsBlind

What did Shayne do during his time on Love is Blind?

Shayne was "jittery" during his time in the pods, just like Cole reacted when he proposed to Zanab. Fans doubted if the real-estate investor was taking drugs, but he quickly denied the allegations, revealing that he had ADHD, which made him "uncomfortable."

Shayne eventually did not get married to Love is Blind fiancé, Natalie, as the latter said she found a host of flirty messages between him and other women.

Fans of dating-based reality shows should not miss this series - it is replete with drama, tension, anticipations, and love. It promises to pack an entertaining punch.

The next three episodes of Love is Blind will be released on Netflix on October 26 at 3 pm ET. Episodes 8 to 10 will be dropped on Netflix on November 2, while the finale will be released on November 9 at 3 am ET.

