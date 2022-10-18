Who is Cole Barnett from Love Is Blind? Realtor once worked as a youth pastor

Love is Blind season 3 is just around the corner, ready to introduce viewers to a new group of people hoping to find love in an unconventional way. The show focuses on individuals getting to know their suitors without getting distracted by the physicality that comes with courtship. It also features the possibility of multiple proposals and, if one goes by history, two people proposing to the same person, like Sal and Jarrette, in season 2.

The cast list includes a realtor who was once a youth pastor. Cole Barnett is 27 years old and hopes to find someone who does not tell him to take it down a notch.

The show's synopsis on Netflix’s Tudum reads:

"Grab your gold goblets and settle in: Love Is Blind is back for Season 3 starting Oct. 19. Hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey return for the newest chapter of the dating experiment, which will introduce fans to singles willing to date — and possibly get engaged — sight unseen."

The show is set to air in four batches, with the first batch of episodes premiering on October 19 at 3 am ET on Netflix.

Cole Barnett from Love is Blind season 3 is looking for somebody who is loyal

The founder of Bdellium Real Estate, Cole Barnett, is all prepared to find a partner who appreciates him for who he is. After graduating from King’s University with a Bachelor’s degree in General Christian Studies in 2017, Cole spent time in San Diego working as a youth pastor. Typically, youth pastors guide children and young adults, teach them about Christianity, encourage them to worship, and get involved in social welfare projects.

After completing his pastoral duties, Barnett returned to Texas and began his career in real estate. He decided to start his own business after working for a year and a half. In life, Barnett wants to renovate houses, restore neighborhoods, and provide solutions for renters in the Fort Worth region.

People who worked with the upcoming Love is Blind star had only positive things to say about him, describing him as hardworking and a pleasure to work with.

His Netflix bio states that he’s looking for a loyal, encouraging woman who has a relationship with God. If he can find somebody like that for him, Cole promises to "bring entertainment" to the dynamics. His biggest pet peeve is someone who cannot drive. Cole seeks someone who can appreciate him being "crazy and weird," not someone who wants to "tone it down."

In Love is Blind's trailer, Cole said that dating is one of the hardest things he’s had to do as an adult. The trailer also shows Cole rhetorically asking another cast member how he met her on the show, possibly to emphasize how fortunate he is to have met the contestant. It looks like Cole may have found someone who ticks all the right boxes, as in a later clip, he is seen screaming while running towards someone as the big reveal takes place.

However, as the trailer progresses, while in a conversation with another male cast member, Cole says:

"Are you kidding me? We should just swap fiancees."

Who are the other contestants?

Other contestants to appear on Love is Blind season 3 include Alexa Alfia, Amanda Peterson, Ashley Randermann, Andrew Liu, Anthony LaScalea, Bartise Bowden, Brannigan Maxwell, Brennan Lemieux, Charita Scott, Chelsey Jordon, Colleen Reed, and Dale Dalida.

They will be joined by DaVonte Black, Jessica Gumbert, Julain Torres, Kalekia Adams, Kimberlee Clarke, Loren Langenbeck, Matt Bolton, Nancy Rodriguez, Nash Beuhler, Raven Ross, Sikiru Alagbada, Simmer Bajwa, Tony Taylor, Valerie Truong, Zach Gordon, and Zanab Jaffrey.

