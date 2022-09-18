"THE MOST toxic": Love is Blind fans slam Salvador for the bomb he dropped about Mallory

Netflix's Love is Blind returned for a three-episode special on Friday, September 16, 2022. Titled Love is Blind: After the Altar, the special showcased how the lives of the cast members have changed now, a year after the show was filmed. By the end of the special, fans' opinions on many of the cast members had been significantly altered.

Among the changed opinions was what fans thought of Mallory and Salvador. During their wedding, Salvador had walked away from the altar, claiming he couldn't marry the Love is Blind star. When Season 2 was released, fans shared that Salvador dodged a bullet by not getting married to Mallory and claimed that she was a toxic person.

However, after watching Love is Blind: After the Altar, fans' opinions changed and they have now come to the conclusion that Salvador was indeed the toxic one in their relationship.

Reality_Check @Realitty_Check #LoveIsBlindAftertheAltar Sal is THE MOST toxic type of guy. He claims to be soooo nice but talks nonsense shit about Mal just bc she didn’t bend to his will. And he’s surrounded by women who inflate his ego & enable his toxic sense of moral superiority. #loveisblind Sal is THE MOST toxic type of guy. He claims to be soooo nice but talks nonsense shit about Mal just bc she didn’t bend to his will. And he’s surrounded by women who inflate his ego & enable his toxic sense of moral superiority. #loveisblind #LoveIsBlindAftertheAltar https://t.co/lX3nCSNzN7

Read on to learn more about why fans think Salvador was the toxic person in Love is Blind: After the Altar.

Salvador drops a bomb about Mallory and why he didn't go through with their wedding in Love is Blind

The Love is Blind special featured Danielle and Nick hosting an '80s themed birthday party for Natalie. Salvador arrived at the party with his new girlfriend Jessie. Although Mallory was shocked to see that he had moved on, she kept calm and didn't show that it had affected her.

During the party, Salvador and Jessie tried to talk to Mallory, but the latter made it clear that she wasn't interested. During his confessional, Salvador continued to criticize Mallory, claiming that she had her walls up and didn't talk to him or his girlfriend properly.

If that wasn't shocking enough for fans, towards the end of the special, he decided to drop a bomb not just on his sisters but the viewers as well. He claimed that he was done trying to protect Mallory and wanted to tell the truth as to why he decided not to marry her.

Salvador said:

"I protected Mallory throughout this whole experience and I don't know why. I don't think she deserved it. I think I should have spoken my truth more, and I don't need to protect Mallory anymore."

He confessed to his sisters that he had not told them the full scope of what happened between Mallory and him. He then went on to share that a week before the wedding, they had plans of a shopping date, but he did not hear from Mallory for two hours that day. He continued:

"I end up going to a couple of stores, waiting for her, because she says she's gonna meet me. But the last phone call I got from her, she was slurring her words, and I just start walking back to the apartment. And some dude throws out a cup of coffee. And I hear someone say, 'That's my coffee'. And I was like 'Wow that sounded a lot like Mallory.' And I look into the car and Mallory is there with some random guy, just drunk."

Salvador then revealed that it was on that night that he decided to come and stay with his sisters, because he couldn't stay at their apartment. Towards the end of the episode, the producers asked Mallory if what Salvador said was true.

Mallory revealed that Salvador knew that she was out with her friends that previous night, and that the guy he saw her in the car with was one of her oldest friends and that when Salvador asked her, she had cleared the air with him.

She added that he was just trying to play the victim.

Fans claim that Salvador was the toxic person all along

Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that they had the wrong assumption all along and said that Salvador was the toxic person and not Mallory.

Brad P @BPip006



5. This lackluster airbnb house

4. Shayne - though he definitely is less cracked out so kudos on improved mental health.

3. Sal - weird toxic “nice guy” vibes

2. Shaina - shady shady, only missed the top spot because of

1. Jessi—grooaannnn gtfo #LoveIsBlind villain rankings:5. This lackluster airbnb house4. Shayne - though he definitely is less cracked out so kudos on improved mental health.3. Sal - weird toxic “nice guy” vibes2. Shaina - shady shady, only missed the top spot because of1. Jessi—grooaannnn gtfo #LoveIsBlind villain rankings:5. This lackluster airbnb house4. Shayne - though he definitely is less cracked out so kudos on improved mental health.3. Sal - weird toxic “nice guy” vibes2. Shaina - shady shady, only missed the top spot because of1. Jessi—grooaannnn gtfo

Shauna Jasmine @Shauna_Quintero All I gotta say is, Mal, you dodged that bullet so hard with Sal. Thank him for saying no because dude is TOXIC. That little bomb he dropped last minute was low down dirty. #LoveIsBlind All I gotta say is, Mal, you dodged that bullet so hard with Sal. Thank him for saying no because dude is TOXIC. That little bomb he dropped last minute was low down dirty. #LoveIsBlind https://t.co/ssnBUWeOFC

Adannayah 👩🏿‍🚀 @TrulyAmayzing I been telling ya’ll Sal is toxic! He has Ted Moseby toxic nice guy syndrome #loveisblind I been telling ya’ll Sal is toxic! He has Ted Moseby toxic nice guy syndrome #loveisblind

Jelii🥀 @dontbejelii Then dirty Sal expect Mallory fe talk to him and him bring him woman. That’s toxic asf #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlind AfterTheAlter Then dirty Sal expect Mallory fe talk to him and him bring him woman. That’s toxic asf #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlindAfterTheAlter

SE @ThePromiseBySE Ok, during the show I felt like Mallory was manipulating and toxic to Sal. However, Sal w/the gf on after the altar is not cool. They didn’t need to approach her. Ya’ll don’t have to be talk. Smh. #LoveIsBlind Ok, during the show I felt like Mallory was manipulating and toxic to Sal. However, Sal w/the gf on after the altar is not cool. They didn’t need to approach her. Ya’ll don’t have to be talk. Smh. #LoveIsBlind

CatMiss Evergreen @graffitteee Sal is trash. Toxic trash. He only brought his trash gf to this get together because he wanted to make Mallory jealous! But he’s only ending up making Mallory look like a class act! 🤷🏻‍♀️ #LoveIsBlind AftertheAltar #LoveIsBlind Sal is trash. Toxic trash. He only brought his trash gf to this get together because he wanted to make Mallory jealous! But he’s only ending up making Mallory look like a class act! 🤷🏻‍♀️ #LoveIsBlindAftertheAltar #LoveIsBlind

The three-episode special of Love is Blind: After the Altar is available only on Netflix.

