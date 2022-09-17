"Doesn’t sit right": Love is Blind fans slam Shaina claiming she escaped right before Natalie revealed the truth about her 

Netflix's Love is Blind season 2 released a three-episode special titled, Love is Blind: After the Altar on Friday, September 16, 2022. It featured the lives of the couples and other cast members from the reality show a year after the experiment came to an end.

While there remained some tension between the couples who split, the one person who was on the receiving end of most of the hate from fans was Shaina Hurley.

Gabby @shallow_banana

JUST SAYING doesn’t sit right with me how QUICK Shaina left the 80s partyJUST SAYING #LoveIsBlind doesn’t sit right with me how QUICK Shaina left the 80s party JUST SAYING #LoveIsBlind

In season 2 of Love is Blind, drama erupted after Shaina seemed to still have feelings for Shayne Jenson despite him being engaged to Natalie Lee. In the end, Natalie couldn't go ahead and marry Shayne and walked away from the altar on the day of their wedding.

After the series came to an end, although the couple tried to rekindle things and work through their differences, Natalie claimed that Shayne and Shaina were still in contact with each other.

During her confessional on Love is Blind: After the Altar, Natalie revealed that she went through Shayne's phone and read his messages with Shaina. She claimed that they were flirty DMs about how things would've been if they had ended up together.

Later in the episode, when Danielle and Nick threw Natalie an 80s-themed birthday party, Shaina showed up with her fiance who she got together with after the series ended. Natalie wanted to call out Shaina about the DMs. But before she could do so, Shaina left the party.

Fans who witnessed this took to social media to share that something wasn't right with the way Shaina left the party abruptly the minute she knew Natalie had told the other cast members about it.

"That is garbage": Shaina defends Natalie's claims of her flirting with Shayne

Things got out of hand when Shaina entered the party and opened up about her engagement. Danielle, who had just heard Natalie tell her about the DMs between Shayne and Shaina, couldn't help but confront her about it.

When Shaina heard about it, she told the Love is Blind star:

"That is like garbage. Because I never liked Shayne. Never wanted Shayne."

During her confessional, Shaina said:

"There's never anything inappropriate between me and Shayne. I think she wants to play the victim in the situation when she's not. She was fully aware. The only messages that I have with Shayne are purley platonic."

The minute Danielle walked away, Shaina was in a hurry to leave. She told her fiance that they would leave the party in five minutes, and left right enough. Fans who witnessed Shaina walk away from the party in a hurry took to social media to share that something wasn't right.

Fans speculate Shaina was afraid that Natalie would spill the tea and left the party in Love is Blind

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that the way Shaina left the party did not sit right with them. Some also added that she was afraid that Natalie would bring out the receipts in front of her fiance.

jas ♡ @thejaslou



They’re downplaying it. Y’all were on Instagram flirting and you unsent the messages! Trash!



#LoveIsBlindAftertheAltar #loveisblind They’re trying to gaslight Natalie but they both admit they were DMing AND Shaina said “the most we maybe said was ‘sweet baby’”They’re downplaying it. Y’all were on Instagram flirting and you unsent the messages! Trash! They’re trying to gaslight Natalie but they both admit they were DMing AND Shaina said “the most we maybe said was ‘sweet baby’”They’re downplaying it. Y’all were on Instagram flirting and you unsent the messages! Trash! #LoveIsBlindAftertheAltar #loveisblind

Nadeen @simmadownnow21

AfterTheAlter Ohhh I would love to see the messages between Shaina and Shane! She really ran out of that party after Natalie spilled the tea! #LoveIsBlind AfterTheAlter #LoveIsBlind Ohhh I would love to see the messages between Shaina and Shane! She really ran out of that party after Natalie spilled the tea! #LoveIsBlindAfterTheAlter #LoveIsBlind https://t.co/B8CWlI57Xl

Neptune Scorpion @lunarmermaid #fake #overit Shaina ran out before the truth came out tf! That’s right fake hoe, R U N. We know you still love Shane… ass #LoveIsBlind Shaina ran out before the truth came out tf! That’s right fake hoe, R U N. We know you still love Shane… ass #LoveIsBlind #fake #overit https://t.co/e62O4Z1BiW

ZULYNΞΤΤΞ, MSW 🏳️‍🌈🇵🇷 @iamzulynette

Yikes-a-moli. Got called out and suddenly want to dip?



#LoveIsBlindAftertheAltar

#loveIsBlind Sooooo Shaina is still conniving, manipulative, and only consistent in her inconsistency.Yikes-a-moli. Got called out and suddenly want to dip? Sooooo Shaina is still conniving, manipulative, and only consistent in her inconsistency.Yikes-a-moli. Got called out and suddenly want to dip? #LoveIsBlindAftertheAltar#loveIsBlind

Rachelle. 🦋🤍 @Rachelled527 . #LoveIsBlind shaina dipped instantly because she knew natalie could pull up receipts right then + there lmfao. what a #LoveIsBlind AfterTheAlter shaina dipped instantly because she knew natalie could pull up receipts right then + there lmfao. what a 🐍. #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlindAfterTheAlter

JasBrielle✨ @jas_brielle Shaina grabbed her fiancé and ran out of that party so fast when she heard what Natalie was saying…so clearly there’s some truth behind it! #LoveIsBlind AfterTheAlter #LoveIsBlind Shaina grabbed her fiancé and ran out of that party so fast when she heard what Natalie was saying…so clearly there’s some truth behind it! #LoveIsBlindAfterTheAlter #LoveIsBlind

Dee Mitchell @itsdeebrady she had to make a plan quick to save herself I know Shaina lying because of how quick she left the party and her brunch set up at her fiancé’s restaurant with Shayneshe had to make a plan quick to save herself #Loveisblind I know Shaina lying because of how quick she left the party and her brunch set up at her fiancé’s restaurant with Shayne 😂 she had to make a plan quick to save herself #Loveisblind

bird @readsnreceipts #LoveIsBlindAftertheAltar First Shaina runs out of the party to avoid the convo Then she tell shane to not talk and let her "vent" #loveisblind First Shaina runs out of the party to avoid the convo Then she tell shane to not talk and let her "vent" #loveisblind #LoveIsBlindAftertheAltar https://t.co/1VEGUyM9e8

Shaina claims the texts she exchanged with Shayne were purely platonic

In an interview with E! News, Shaina opened up about the accusations and defended herself. She said:

"The thing with me and Shayne—and I think the audience will be able to see it, and they kind of saw it before—it was strictly platonic. Like, we're buddies. We'll check up on each other, you know what I'm saying?"

The Love is Blind star added that she and Shayne had never hung out alone and that there was no validity to any claims being made.

