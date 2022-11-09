Love is Blind season 3 finale: Who got married and who said no at the altar?

Netflix recently released the finale and reunion episode of Love is Blind season 3 on November 9 and two couples got their happily-ever-afters from the show, as Alexa-Brennon and Colleen-Matt said yes to each other.

Nancy, on the other hand, said yes to Bartise at the altar, but the latter refused, leading to a verbal spat with her relatives. The two are currently just acquaintances.

Zanab said no to Cole at the altar while accusing him of disrespecting her and shattering her self-confidence. She later revealed in an interview with People that currently, they "do not talk" to each other.

SK and Raven’s wedding fantasy broke in Love is Blind episode 10 after SK told Raven "no" at the altar despite planning a future together. However, during the reunion, the pair happily shared that they were dating each other.

What happened amongst the pairs on Love is Blind season 3 finale and reunion?

1) Alexa and Brennon

Alexa and Brennon were the first couple to get engaged and married on Love is Blind season 3. At the reunion, she revealed that she was "not pregnant yet," implying the couple's plans to start a family soon.

Alexa also spoke about Brennon's lack of financial security over her own family’s rich lifestyle, stating:

"I could have all the money in the world, but what does it mean if I don't have it with my Brennon? He's everything to me."

Also speaking about their different religious backgrounds, Alexa added:

"Regardless of where we came from, we learned so much from our separate backgrounds, but they're also very similar. We both come from very, very large families"

2) Cole and Zanab

At the altar, Zanab accused Cole by saying that [he]:

"disrespected me, you have insulted me, you have critiqued me, and for what it's worth, you have single-handedly shattered my self-confidence."

She later confessed that despite everything, she did love him. Zanab left Cole at the altar after saying no. The latter felt that she chose to tell him these things at the altar to hurt him more in front of his family and friends. Zanab, on the other hand, revealed that she did not even want to dress up like a bride for the ceremony

At the reunion, Cole apologized to Zanab for trying to control her and hurting her as she accused him of kissing another woman at his bachelor party (which he denied). She later stated that she had forgiven Cole.

3) Matt and Colleen

After two big fights within a month, Matt and Colleen decided to get married to each other but revealed at the Love Is Blind reunion that they were not living together due to their finances.

However, they added that they do plan to move in together once their current leases are up and said that they are still working on how to communicate while having their day-to-day arguments.

4) Nancy and Bartise

Nancy and Bartise had a lot of issues, including physical intimacy from the very beginning, but decided that their emotional connection was enough. The latter said no to Nancy at the altar and tried to have a conversation with her, but her mother and brother slammed him, calling him stupid before he could even explain himself.

Bartise tried to convince Nancy to continue dating him at Love is Blind wedding altar, but she denied as it would be "backtracking." She said that she hoped they could be friends later on, possibly when he reached his 40s.

At the Love Is Blind season 3 reunion, Bartise stated that their relationship was filled with "ups and downs" and was not at all romantic. Nancy also revealed that he had dated a "tall blonde" girl just days after the wedding ceremony.

5) Raven and SK

Raven had planned to say yes to SK, but it did not go as imagined. The latter told her on Love is Blind season 3 episode 10 that despite him loving her, there was a "complex set of circumstances," including their family differences, cultural background and SK’s impending degree in California, due to which the couple could not get married.

In the reunion, Raven and SK later revealed that they were dating each other, even though SK is in California at the moment, stating:

"From being apart, it makes it so much better when we're together... it's really beautiful to be able to do that."

All episodes of Love is Blind season 3 are now available to watch on Netflix.

