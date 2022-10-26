"Spoiled by her family": Love is Blind fans slam Alexa for revealing that she never re-wears any outfit

Netflix recently dropped episodes 5 to 7 of Love is Blind and netizens have a lot to say.

In the past four episodes, viewers have seen five couples get engaged to each other and head to their honeymoon. In recent episodes, the couples met their respective partner's friends and family members.

Participant Alexa Alfia was one of the first castmates to get engaged to Brennon Lemieux after the duo instantly bonded over food. In episode 5 of Love is Blind, Alfia told her fiance about her luxurious lifestyle. She revealed that she has a lot of clothes at home and never re-wears any outfit again, stating:

"A look is a look."

Lemieux then compared her to Marie Antoinette, who never wore the same outfit twice. Alfia wanted to take him shopping, but he refused to do so.

Love is Blind fans felt that Alexa was spoiled by her family and said that she wanted her husband to do the same.

em 🍂 @ohsoslytherin_ alexa’s dad basically said she grew up being spoiled by her family and that’s what he expects her future husband to do for her as well…ok sir #loveisblind alexa’s dad basically said she grew up being spoiled by her family and that’s what he expects her future husband to do for her as well…ok sir #loveisblind

Love is Blind fans slam Alexa's family for only focussing on Brennon's family

Brennon comes from a house where he did not have AC or heat. He once told Alexa that his grandparents helped him with food as a child and that he has not stopped working since he was 14. Alexa's father's house, on the other hand, was huge and magnificent. Alexa told Brennon that he would have to sign a pre-nup before marrying her, to which he agreed.

Alexa also announced in style that she wanted to be a stay-at-home mom while Brennon provided for her.

Brennon's father was more focused on the fact that Brennon had come to his house in an SUV and did not want Alexa to marry a "chump." He told Brennon that Alexa expects a lot from her life, including travel, entertainment, and food. He wanted Alexa to live life in the same manner she did in her own house.

Brennon was finally able to convince Alexa's dad that he would take care of her financially. He told Brennon that he would pin-point it out if he ever slacks off work. Love is Blind fans were shocked by Alexa's father treating Alexa like a "princess" and slammed Alexa's family for concentrating on money.

#loveisblind Alexa and Brennon will not get married, he's not her type and she's too high maintenance for him... I mean did you see her dad's home, and what he said about their lifestyle... They belong in two very separate worlds. Alexa and Brennon will not get married, he's not her type and she's too high maintenance for him... I mean did you see her dad's home, and what he said about their lifestyle... They belong in two very separate worlds. #LoveisBlindS3 #loveisblind

Miss Parapluie @msparapluie Alexa's family acting totally negative and completely focused on money and status 🤨 #LoveIsBlind Alexa's family acting totally negative and completely focused on money and status 🤨 #LoveIsBlind

#LoveIsBlind #LoveisBlindS3 #LoveisBlindSeason3 #LoveIsBlind3 #Netflix @netflix Oh I feel bad for Brennon he is getting grilled left, right and centre. Alexa’s dad is so rude, he’s like a drill sergeant. Poor Brennon deserves better Oh I feel bad for Brennon he is getting grilled left, right and centre. Alexa’s dad is so rude, he’s like a drill sergeant. Poor Brennon deserves better 😞 #LoveIsBlind #LoveisBlindS3 #LoveisBlindSeason3 #LoveIsBlind3 #Netflix @netflix

What happend on Love is Blind episodes 5 to 7?

Bartise told Raven that they would look good together on paper. She shut down his flirtatious intentions by saying that she just wanted to work on her relationship with SK. She had lunch with SK's family and his mother welcomed her with open arms.

Raven was disappointed about the fact that SK was going to be a full-time university student for three years, and the two would have to live separately after the wedding.

Bartise did not feel physically connected to Nancy, who met Andrew and revealed that she did not regret her decision.

Colleen and Cole had a conversation about their connection in the pods and called each other good looking. This infuriated Matt because he did not want to be played by anyone. The two made up, but Matt threatened to leave Colleen again after she went to a club with other castmates.

Zanab and Cole also had an argument about Cole being attracted to Colleen. Cole tried to explain to her that he did not have feelings for Colleen but Zanab did not understand it.

The next three episodes of Love is Blind will be dropped on Netflix on November 2, at 3 am ET.

