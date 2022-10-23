Who is Zanab Jaffrey? Fans agree as her partner Cole calls her "passive aggressive" in Love Is Blind season 3

32-year-old realtor and flight attendant Zanab Jaffrey was recently seen getting engaged on Love is Blind season 3. She has a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Texas. Zanab shared her personal story of losing her parents at a young age in the pods and formed a connection with 27-year-old realtor Cole.

After their time in the pods and a happy proposal, the couple headed to Malibu for their honeymoon. Zanab could not stop herself from pointing out little things about Cole’s behavior, like leaving the towel on the coffee table, which upset him. Cole grew more distant as Zanab was silent on their first morning together because he did not offer her breakfast-in-bed.

She also told Cole to find another partner if he did not like her no-makeup look. Cole told other contestants on the show that his wife was very passive-aggressive towards him but he still loved her.

Love is Blind fans also agreed with Cole's statement and slammed Zanab for her behavior.

hongjoong's wife @hjoongslaptop i have never seen someone as proudly passive aggressive as zanab #LoveIsBlind i have never seen someone as proudly passive aggressive as zanab #LoveIsBlind

Love is Blind's Zanab Jaffrey was a spin instructor

Zanab comes from Dallas, Texas, and regularly volunteers at Bagged Groceries. She got her degree from Tarrant County College, where she became a part of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society.

She has worked in organizations like Best Buy, Hillwood, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Win-Sam, Incorporated, and MultiView. She was also a spin instructor. She is now a flight attendant for American Airlines.

Zanab lost her father at the young age of 13 right in front of her eyes. Her mother passed away when she was 18, due to a brain tumor.

Love is Blind fans feel Zanab is too serious

Zanab and Cole connected in the pods over their similar beliefs in praying and wanting "fun and adventure" in their lives. He was fascinated by Zanab's career as a flight attendant and even asked her,

"Zanab, how are you here? How did I meet you here?"

As soon as their honeymoon began, the couple found it tough to connect with their partners as the people they had imagined them to be. Zanab said that she was very serious in life but wanted more of Cole's playfulness.

She was taken aback by Cole's statement that she looked different after removing her make-up, and told him straight away that he could change his mind. The couple later got physically intimate but Zanab gave Cole silent treatment in the morning because he did not offer her coffee or breakfast. She found it very "coy" when Cole decided to do the same thing with her by not asking a question on his mind.

Cole was having a hard time adapting to live with Zanab and told Bartise, another contestant, that he was trying to reconnect with his fiance. He said that he still loved Zanab but she could be very "passive aggressive." He imagined Zanab pointing out everything with a smile but she did behave as expected Cole said,

"It just beats me down. So I am in love with you, I am attracted to you but everything I do, you have got a passive-aggressive comment."

Love is Blind fans agreed with Cole as they felt that Zanab made a passive-aggressive statement after everything Cole said. They were shocked to see the couple growing apart so early on in their relationship.

Da Independent Sagittarius @mutableempath #LoveIsBlind “Are you being passive aggressive?” Cole is gonna get fed up with Zanab “Are you being passive aggressive?” Cole is gonna get fed up with Zanab 😂 #LoveIsBlind

Mari 💋 @MariTalks2Much Damn Cole and Zanab falling apart already!?! I really can’t tell if they are having fun or fighting. It’s too passive aggressive and sarcastic but not in a fun way #LoveIsBlind Damn Cole and Zanab falling apart already!?! I really can’t tell if they are having fun or fighting. It’s too passive aggressive and sarcastic but not in a fun way #LoveIsBlind https://t.co/oWMNoi1ux4

Kemi @kemiakinn #loveisblind I feel like Zanab hates Cole deep down I feel like Zanab hates Cole deep down 😂 #loveisblind

a hater, firstly @mylastbraincels I hate hate hate passive aggressive people. Zanab seemed so sweet in the pods but this irl vibe is different #LoveisBlind I hate hate hate passive aggressive people. Zanab seemed so sweet in the pods but this irl vibe is different #LoveisBlind

cupcake @thecupcakexo #LoveIsBlind3 Zanab is way too passive aggressive for me #LoveIsBlind Zanab is way too passive aggressive for me #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlind3

Leeza @LMR__13 Okay I really liked Zanab at first but now she’s just too serious and negative. #loveisblind Okay I really liked Zanab at first but now she’s just too serious and negative. #loveisblind

Chiquita @LeteeciaFK

#loveisblind Zanab is gonna self sabotage her relationship w Cole Zanab is gonna self sabotage her relationship w Cole#loveisblind

Netflix will drop the next three episodes of Love is Blind on October 26 at 3 am ET.

