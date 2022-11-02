Love is Blind season 3 episode 9: Why does Cole think his fiancé Zanab is bipolar?

Netflix recently released episodes 8 to 10 of Love is Blind season 3 and as expected, the tensions between the couples are high. In episode 9, Zanab and Cole had a big argument over the uncertainty of either of the partners saying no on the wedding day.

Cole irritated Zanab while cooking chicken as he began to play with his nerf ball gun. Cole asked Zanab to be less bratty while cooking and was confused by Zanab's behavior as she would be happy one day and upset the other. Zanab told Cole that she was the "catch of the century" and an "unassuming great girl."

She told Cole that she could see herself doing household work with Cole, but Cole felt that every conversation of theirs was like getting past a trip wire. He asked Zanab if she was bipolar, which sometimes causes mood and personality swings. Zanab felt that Cole was projecting his own issues on her and asked him to find another woman while leaving his place.

Cole convinced Zanab to come back to his place in Love is Blind episode 9

Cole and Zanab had previously fought over Cole complimenting Colleen on the show. The pair made up after Cole apologized to Zanab but fought again in Love is Blind episode 9 after he threw nerfgun balls at her while she was cooking chicken. Cole commented that Zanab might wear a black wedding dress after seeing her reaction.

He said that there were moments where he was sure that he would marry Zanab. Zanab said that she would not be sure of her decision till the time she was walking down the aisle but had accepted all the "weird" household stuff Cole did, like throwing the towel on the bathroom floor.

She assured Cole that she could clean up the mess but Cole felt inferior in front of Zanab. He asked her if she was bipolar, which upset Zanab and she walked out of his apartment. He later asked her to come inside in episode 9 and confessed that he would not let such a petty thing break them.

What happened to Zanab and Cole on Love is Blind season 3 episodes 8 to 10?

Cole bought flowers for Zanab in episode 8 and apologized for his comment about switching fiances with Colleen, stating that he was very happy with his soon-to-be-wife. He also confessed that if he was to stand at the wedding altar tomorrow, he would say yes. The Love is Blind pair later went on a bridge to leave their mark by attaching a lock on the bridge.

Cole said that his parents had agreed to meet Zanab after the wedding since they were not accepting of his experiment. Zanab did not imagine her wedding to be like that and told the other Love is Blind girls in episode 10 that Cole's family followed her on Instagram but had not talked to her.

She also said that Cole's parents did not like Zanab because she was not his "type."

While shopping for her dress in episode 8, Zanab missed her parents, who had passed away, and her stepmother tried to hype her up about the event, saying that her mother would be proud of her. Zanab also joked that her dad would have asked her to wear something over the dress if he was alive.

Season 3 finale of Love is Blind will drop on Netflix on November 9, at 3 am ET. Fans can tune into the popular streaming application to see if Zanab and Cole will say "I Do" to each other.

Poll : 0 votes