Who was Luke Bell? Country artist dies aged 32 after being reported missing

Luke Bell, a well-known singer, was discovered dead, nine days after he went missing in Tucson, Arizona.

Bell’s friend and traveling companion Matt Kinman revealed on Saturday, August 20, 2022, that he was missing. Bell had bipolar disorder and would vanish whenever Kinman went out to get something to eat.

Speaking to Saving Country Music, Kinman noted, "we came down here to Arizona, to work down here, play some music, and he just took off. He was in the back of the truck. I went in to get something to eat. I came out, and he’d got out of the truck and left.”

He was discovered dead nine days later, not far from where he went missing.

Bell was 32 years old at the time of death. His cause of death has not yet been determined.

Luke Bell’s journey in the music industry

Born on June 27, 1990, Luke Bell grew up in Cody, Wyoming. He attended college briefly. He then became a performer in a local bar, where he met singer-songwriter Pat Reedy.

Bell was reprimanded in 2011 for playing too loudly with the rock and roll band Fast Luke and the Lead Heavy at the Hole in the Wall bar near the University of Texas. They were eventually let go. Following that, he was invited to perform at Austin's famous White Horse, which was opened by a bartender named Dennis O'Donnell.

In 2014, he went to Nashville to record an album called Don't Mind If I Do. He then joined Santa's Pub. His music video for Sometimes at the time made him famous. He was discovered by the WME agency and given the opportunity to tour with famous artists such as Willie Nelson, Hank Jr., and Dwight Yoakam.

In 2016, Bell signed with Thirty Tigers and began work on his self-titled album, which featured a few songs from Don't Mind If I Do as well as some new singles. The album was a big hit and although he received several offers, he did not show any interest.

However, Bell performed frequently with recording artist Matt Kinman. They appeared together at the Pickathon festival in Portland in 2017. Luke was also nominated for an Ameripolitan Award for Best Honky Tonk Male.

What led to Luke's subsequent downfall

Luke Bell began to make fewer public appearances and nearly disappeared at one point. People speculated about him, but the truth was that he was quietly battling bipolar disorder. His mental illness also had an impact on his life, as some of his friends began to disengage from him.

Bell's disappearance became more widely publicised, and he was mostly found in hospitals or incarcerated. Despite his numerous problems, he continued to perform and appear in shows.

Bell's survivors include members of his family, the identities of whom are unknown. Detailed information on his personal life remains unknown.

