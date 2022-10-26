"You are Toxic!": Love is Blind fans shocked as Matt almost becomes aggressive towards Colleen and threatens to leave her 

Netflix's Love is Blind episode 5 was quite shocking for some fans. Colleen and Cole had a conversation about having reservations from their time in the pods, as the latter had rejected Colleen. However, Cole said that he usually dated girls who looked like Colleen, and Colleen also confessed that Cole was a nice-looking guy and that she would go for him in the "real world."

When Colleen told Matt about the situation, he was shocked that she did not shut Cole down immediately. Colleen started to cry after the fight, and Matt told her that as an engaged woman, she should not call other people attractive. Matt, who was cheated on in his previous relationship, was worried about being played and, as a result, shouted at Colleen.

Matt was very bouncy and asked the producers what they would do if their wife complimented another man. While the couple made up after the fight, Matt soon became angry at Colleen for going to a bar and not coming home till late. He decided that there was no way that he would marry her and was about to pack his bags, without waiting for his fiance to come home and explain the situation.

Love is Blind fans were shocked by the whole ordeal and felt that Matt was being very toxic.

Love is Blind fans slam Matt for fighting with Colleen

Matt Bolton was married to his middle-school sweetheart for eight years before she cheated on him and got pregnant with another man's child. Matt did not want to be cheated on again and told the producers that the show was his life now.

He was angry at Colleen for not telling Cole that she was now with Matt, which was something she had done already. He aggressively mistook her statement and kept on implying that Colleen would have had physical relations with him in "real life." While Colleen said that she was fighting for her relationship, Matt decided that he might be done.

The couple did make up the next morning, but fought again in Love is Blind episode 7 after Matt talked to Cole's fiance Zanab. Colleen was hurt by this and went to the club with some castmates. This angered Matt greatly, and he decided that he did not want to marry her anymore.

Bartise tried to calm him down when Matt decided to pack his bags without waiting for any explanation. Love is Blind fans were scared for Colleen after seeing Matt's sudden outbursts. Fans felt that Matt was still not over his previous heartbreak.

💅🏾✨ @cancercrycry #LoveIsBlind3 Why is Matt so aggressive, that’s scary… Jesus Christ. Colleen needs to run #LoveIsBlind Why is Matt so aggressive, that’s scary… Jesus Christ. Colleen needs to run #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlind3

siyyan @siyyaninaas matt did not work out his trauma from being cheated on before he entered this experience and i could sense it from day ONE. #LoveisBlind matt did not work out his trauma from being cheated on before he entered this experience and i could sense it from day ONE. #LoveisBlind

Tawdry Takes @tawdrytakes



#LoveIsBlind #LoveisBlindS3 #LoveisBlindSeason3 #LoveIsBlind3 #Netflix @netflix I’m glad that Matt is calling Colleen out on her bs, but he got really aggressive real quick. Like wife beater level scary. Like manipulative incel level scary I’m glad that Matt is calling Colleen out on her bs, but he got really aggressive real quick. Like wife beater level scary. Like manipulative incel level scary#LoveIsBlind #LoveisBlindS3 #LoveisBlindSeason3 #LoveIsBlind3 #Netflix @netflix

༺˚ʚTishaɞ˚༻ @toilet_tisha #LoveisBlind3 Colleen needs to run from Matt before her head ends up between two pieces of drywall, that man argued and got mad with himself #LoveisBlind Colleen needs to run from Matt before her head ends up between two pieces of drywall, that man argued and got mad with himself #LoveisBlind #LoveisBlind3

Katey Kazak @KateyKazak #loveisblind New drinking game: every time Matt says he’s done or says he’s leaving you drink. Do not play unsupervised #LoveIsBlind3 New drinking game: every time Matt says he’s done or says he’s leaving you drink. Do not play unsupervised #LoveIsBlind3 #loveisblind

uh Oh @bonkthots What does Matt want from Colleen? They already discussed it, put it in the past, and she cant change what has already been said.. #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlind s3 #LoveIsBlind What does Matt want from Colleen? They already discussed it, put it in the past, and she cant change what has already been said.. #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlinds3 #LoveIsBlind3

Self-Loathing Millennial @Margare72941697 Matt is acting dumb he'd rather take coles word on it instead of his fiancee #LoveIsBlind Matt is acting dumb he'd rather take coles word on it instead of his fiancee #LoveIsBlind

' @99whynot

but the way he's approaching her seems to aggressive, idk



#LoveIsBlind3 #LoveIsBlind I'm not liking Matt's reaction... I mean, he does has a point in this situation between Collen and Colebut the way he's approaching her seems to aggressive, idk I'm not liking Matt's reaction... I mean, he does has a point in this situation between Collen and Colebut the way he's approaching her seems to aggressive, idk#LoveIsBlind3 #LoveIsBlind

em 🍂 @ohsoslytherin_ idk what it is but matt gives me psycho vibes #loveisblind idk what it is but matt gives me psycho vibes #loveisblind

What happened on Love is Blind season 3 episode 5?

Bartise spoke to Raven about their time in the pods and said that they would look good together on paper, implying that he would ask her out in the real world. Raven was surprisingly offended by this and said that Bartise never complimented her in the pods.

Nancy and Bartise later argued over this and Bartise told her that looks do matter in real life, but he only felt connected to Nancy.

On the other hand, Raven wanted to explore her relationship with SK and said that Bartise and her would never emotionally connect with each other. She later confessed her love for SK.

The next three episodes of Love is Blind will be released on Wednesday, November 2 at 3 pm ET. The finale will be dropped on Netflix at the same time on November 9.

