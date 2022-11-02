"Go to therapy": Love is Blind fans get concerned for Colleen's safety and call out Matt for being toxic

Love is Blind season 3 episode 9 revealed many ups and downs of Matt and Colleen's relationship as the pair met Colleen's parents together before heading on for a date. Matt wanted to reciprocrate the efforts made by Colleen in the past few weeks after their terrible fight, where Matt had accused Colleen of wanting to sleep with another man in real life and had threatened to leave her without any warning.
During the romantic aquarium date, Colleen said that she was not sure if Matt would stick around if "sh*t hits the fan." Matt put all the blame on his previous relationship and said that he had been shut down for a very long time. He aggressively demanded that Colleen tell him if she had made her decision, to which Colleen responded by saying that she might wake up the next day not wanting to marry him.
Matt made a foul face after hearing this and asked her if their love was enough. He repeatedly asked Colleen to stop playing games, and the latter was compelled to answer immediately with a "no."
Love is Blind fans felt that Matt still had many unresolved issues from his previous relationship, where his partner had cheated on him, and asked him to go to therapy as he was being aggressive towards Colleen.
Love is Blind fans fear for Colleen's safety
In episode 8, Collen met Matt's friends, who joked about Matt fighting a lot. She discussed the matter with the Love is Blind girls in episode 10 and revealed that she was unsure if Matt would take a bullet for her. Matt's friends, on the other hand, told him to marry Colleen as he had entered the experiment for a reason.
Matt himself confessed that he had overreacted several times in his fights with Colleen, but he did not know why. Love is Blind fans slammed Matt for his behavior and said that he needed therapy. They also said that if this behavior continues, Matt might start "beating" Colleen.
What happened on Love is Blind season 3 episodes 8 to 10?
SK and Raven had a discussion about being the couple with the least drama, and Raven said that she was not a wifey material girl. Raven went wedding dress shopping with SK's mother, who bought a rene for her.
Raven was advised by SK's mother to remain humble and not flaunt her money in front of her husband. She also told SK that no one from her family would attend the ceremony due to personal reasons.
At the alter, Raven had planned to say yes to SK, but SK said "I do not" before her because he felt that their timing was not alright. The couple hugged and professed their love for each other while bidding farewell. SK's mother visited Raven after the ceremony and said that she did not know what was going on in her son's head.
Cole apologized to Zanab for his "fiance switch" comment and said that he was ready to marry her the very next day. The pair went to a bridge to hang a lock that signified their commitment to the relationship. However, they again fought after Cole asked Zanab if she was bipolar after seeing her mood change. The pair made up the same night.
Netflix will release the finale of Love is Blind season 3 on November 9 at 3 am ET.