"Go to therapy": Love is Blind fans get concerned for Colleen's safety and call out Matt for being toxic

Love is Blind season 3 episode 9 revealed many ups and downs of Matt and Colleen's relationship as the pair met Colleen's parents together before heading on for a date. Matt wanted to reciprocrate the efforts made by Colleen in the past few weeks after their terrible fight, where Matt had accused Colleen of wanting to sleep with another man in real life and had threatened to leave her without any warning.

During the romantic aquarium date, Colleen said that she was not sure if Matt would stick around if "sh*t hits the fan." Matt put all the blame on his previous relationship and said that he had been shut down for a very long time. He aggressively demanded that Colleen tell him if she had made her decision, to which Colleen responded by saying that she might wake up the next day not wanting to marry him.

Matt made a foul face after hearing this and asked her if their love was enough. He repeatedly asked Colleen to stop playing games, and the latter was compelled to answer immediately with a "no."

Love is Blind fans felt that Matt still had many unresolved issues from his previous relationship, where his partner had cheated on him, and asked him to go to therapy as he was being aggressive towards Colleen.

' @99whynot

this date with Colleen at the aquarium is kinda off

I really think he should go to therapy and learn how to process his emotions before going into a relationship

#LoveisBlindS3 #LoveIsBlind even when Matt isn't yelling I still feel some aggressiveness in his tone and in his eyesthis date with Colleen at the aquarium is kinda offI really think he should go to therapy and learn how to process his emotions before going into a relationship even when Matt isn't yelling I still feel some aggressiveness in his tone and in his eyesthis date with Colleen at the aquarium is kinda offI really think he should go to therapy and learn how to process his emotions before going into a relationship#LoveisBlindS3 #LoveIsBlind

HAWT PYNK 💕🎼🎶🎵 @Ayanda30465520



#LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlind3 Matt needs therapy. BADLY. The dude still basically way to much trauma from his previous relationship and he can't be bringing that on to his new marriage Matt needs therapy. BADLY. The dude still basically way to much trauma from his previous relationship and he can't be bringing that on to his new marriage #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlind3

Love is Blind fans fear for Colleen's safety

In episode 8, Collen met Matt's friends, who joked about Matt fighting a lot. She discussed the matter with the Love is Blind girls in episode 10 and revealed that she was unsure if Matt would take a bullet for her. Matt's friends, on the other hand, told him to marry Colleen as he had entered the experiment for a reason.

Matt himself confessed that he had overreacted several times in his fights with Colleen, but he did not know why. Love is Blind fans slammed Matt for his behavior and said that he needed therapy. They also said that if this behavior continues, Matt might start "beating" Colleen.

TAYLOR HALE BB QUEEN!! @TAYLORHALEFANS When Matt sees Colleen with that stripper he may start digging a six foot hole. That man is dangerously scary #loveisblind When Matt sees Colleen with that stripper he may start digging a six foot hole. That man is dangerously scary #loveisblind

Boujiee Red @boujiee_redd #Netflix Def a red flag when they were talking about their heated moments, Colleen said “there’s been a few times” & Matt’s friends said “thirteen” and they haven’t even been around. So they clearly KNOW how he is #LoveIsBlind Def a red flag when they were talking about their heated moments, Colleen said “there’s been a few times” & Matt’s friends said “thirteen” and they haven’t even been around. So they clearly KNOW how he is #LoveIsBlind #Netflix

Boujiee Red @boujiee_redd #Netflix It’s scary seeing Matt talk so calm and respectful in front of his friends but we’ve seen how his anger can go from 0 to 100.. def a mental case he needs help #LoveIsBlind It’s scary seeing Matt talk so calm and respectful in front of his friends but we’ve seen how his anger can go from 0 to 100.. def a mental case he needs help #LoveIsBlind #Netflix

Tawdry Takes @tawdrytakes



#LoveIsBlind #LoveisBlindS3 #LoveisBlindSeason3 #LoveIsBlind3 #Netflix @netflix Colleen’s family are so nice and sweet and normal… I wonder how they’re going to feel about Matt when he starts beating on Colleen 🤔 Colleen’s family are so nice and sweet and normal… I wonder how they’re going to feel about Matt when he starts beating on Colleen 🤔#LoveIsBlind #LoveisBlindS3 #LoveisBlindSeason3 #LoveIsBlind3 #Netflix @netflix

Maud the Splendid @SplendidMaud

#LoveIsBlind Colleen needs to walk away from Matt, that man is toxic. Colleen needs to walk away from Matt, that man is toxic.#LoveIsBlind

King Beazus @KingBeazuss twitter.com/kingbeazuss/st… King Beazus @KingBeazuss THE AMOUNT OF RED FLAGS THAT ARE FLYING AROUND MATT. . . He is so aggressive! He’s speaking to Colleen is such a vile, gaslighting, narcissistic, and condescending tone, it’s honestly like watching a child getting in trouble by their parent. She better run. . . FAST #LoveIsBlind THE AMOUNT OF RED FLAGS THAT ARE FLYING AROUND MATT. . . He is so aggressive! He’s speaking to Colleen is such a vile, gaslighting, narcissistic, and condescending tone, it’s honestly like watching a child getting in trouble by their parent. She better run. . . FAST #LoveIsBlind Staying firm in this statement, because BBAAABBYYYYYY the look Matt gave Colleen when she said she was unsure, after asking her how she felt, I know he wanted to beat her. . . #LoveIsBlind Staying firm in this statement, because BBAAABBYYYYYY the look Matt gave Colleen when she said she was unsure, after asking her how she felt, I know he wanted to beat her. . . #LoveIsBlind twitter.com/kingbeazuss/st… https://t.co/4rSx8ltdau

🛸 @em_jacksonxo Matt packing his bags and leaving after Colleen has gone out with the girls and then laughing about how toxic he is to his mates.. girl get out of there and RUN #LoveIsBlind Matt packing his bags and leaving after Colleen has gone out with the girls and then laughing about how toxic he is to his mates.. girl get out of there and RUN #LoveIsBlind

' @99whynot

this date with Colleen at the aquarium is kinda off

I really think he should go to therapy and learn how to process his emotions before going into a relationship

#LoveisBlindS3 #LoveIsBlind even when Matt isn't yelling I still feel some aggressiveness in his tone and in his eyesthis date with Colleen at the aquarium is kinda offI really think he should go to therapy and learn how to process his emotions before going into a relationship even when Matt isn't yelling I still feel some aggressiveness in his tone and in his eyesthis date with Colleen at the aquarium is kinda offI really think he should go to therapy and learn how to process his emotions before going into a relationship#LoveisBlindS3 #LoveIsBlind

What happened on Love is Blind season 3 episodes 8 to 10?

SK and Raven had a discussion about being the couple with the least drama, and Raven said that she was not a wifey material girl. Raven went wedding dress shopping with SK's mother, who bought a rene for her.

Raven was advised by SK's mother to remain humble and not flaunt her money in front of her husband. She also told SK that no one from her family would attend the ceremony due to personal reasons.

At the alter, Raven had planned to say yes to SK, but SK said "I do not" before her because he felt that their timing was not alright. The couple hugged and professed their love for each other while bidding farewell. SK's mother visited Raven after the ceremony and said that she did not know what was going on in her son's head.

Cole apologized to Zanab for his "fiance switch" comment and said that he was ready to marry her the very next day. The pair went to a bridge to hang a lock that signified their commitment to the relationship. However, they again fought after Cole asked Zanab if she was bipolar after seeing her mood change. The pair made up the same night.

Netflix will release the finale of Love is Blind season 3 on November 9 at 3 am ET.

Poll : 0 votes