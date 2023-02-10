What did Raven have to say about SK cheating on her on Love Is Blind: After the Altar?

Love is Blind: After the Altar season 3 released its episodes on Friday, February 10, 2023, on Netflix. The series documented the status of the couples who had appeared in the season and gave viewers an insight into their respective journeys post filming. The latest installment was extremely drama and viewers had several questions regarding the rumors and scandals which the special was ready to offer.

The three-part special episode of Love is Blind: After the Altar addressed rumors of SK cheating on Raven. Although the couple didn't get married at the altar, they decided to give their relationship another shot and reunited in a long-distance relationship. However, the happiness was short lived as SK allegedy cheated on Raven, an incident about which the latter opened up in a confessional.

The official press release of the series reads:

"First come the pods, then comes marriage, then comes, well, whatever this is. A year after the weddings, some old flames have reunited, while others try to navigate next steps in their relationships. Who is still thriving and who is forced to make hard decisions about their future?"

Raven opens up SK's alleged cheating scandal on Love Is Blind: After the Altar

The Love Is Blind franchise has been extremely popular amongst viewers. Season 3 of the Netflix special premiered at 3 am ET/2 am CT and gave fans more drama and emotion as the cast navigated their single and married lives one year after the filming of the dating reality series ended. While some stayed together and others split for good.

The special began with documenting SK and Raven's happy life as they figured out their dating life and were in a good space. The former couple went back and forth traveling because they were in a long-distance relationship and SK was still purusing school. The three episodes showed them spending quality time together, but it was the final episode that highlighted what transpired between them.

Although SK was initially unsure at the altar of getting married to his Love Is Blind co-star, the duo revealed during the season 3 reunion that they were dating. The special saw him take the next step as he invited his brother to inform him that he was going to propose to Raven. SK even brought a ring that could be seen from "10 tables away."

In the final episode, SK took Raven out on a date ahead of going back to school and decided to propose as he confessed to being sure of her this time around. He then proposed to her in the most romantic way and made promises that would aid their growth and love. She responded with a "Yes."

Soon, the Love Is Blind: After the Altar episode documented Raven's confessional following a note that their relationship had ended. The scene shifted to the star being emotional about watching the proposal back and announced that they had gone their separate ways and that SK had cheated on her.

In a confessional, she said:

"Since then, a lot has changed. My world is completely different. Um, because, you know, SK cheated on me, and now our relationship is over."

Reflecting on her feelings after watching the Love Is Blind special, Raven said:

"It's so crazy to watch it back and like, remember...my feelings then. And like, I was so happy. I really was so invested in the person that everyone saw and love, that's the person I saw and loved every day too. So to see everything that's happened since then is so hard. Because that was not the person that I thought I was with."

Raven, however, mentioned that she still believed in love and was happy for her friends who found that on the show.

The latest installment has added a successful third season to the franchise, with viewers following the cast members' journey every step of the way. Rumors, cheating allegations and drama centered the season and the cast opened up about it all in the special. Viewers will have to stay tuned to witness the drama.

All episodes of Love Is Blind: After the Altar are premiering on Netflix.

