“Another couple bites the dust”: Love is Blind fans react as season 3 couple SK and Raven announces split

Netflix's Love is Blind season 3 couple SK and Raven have called it quits with their relationship and announced their split on social media, leaving fans shocked. The news of their separation comes after Raven deleted all her pictures with SK from her Instagram page earlier this month (November 2022) amid his cheating rumors.

When the rumors started circulating, Raven took to her TikTok profile and shared that she was standing beside her man. Now, after removing all the pictures with him, the couple announced on their social media accounts that they were splitting.

Following this, the Love is Blind star uploaded a message for her fans on social media, sharing she was sad about her and SK's separation. Moreover, Raven added that she couldn't reveal any extra information about the allegations since legal proceedings were ongoing.

Raven also thanked fans for supporting their love story on Love is Blind, adding that the journey had shaped their lives and that they were grateful to everyone who was a part of it.

Riri Malfoy💙 @riri_uk 🤣 LIB is a comedy at this point. I mean not that I believed they would last but sad for Raven if she didn't know what he was doing.. Another couple bites the dust🤣 LIB is a comedy at this point. I mean not that I believed they would lastbut sad for Raven if she didn't know what he was doing.. #LoveIsBlind Another couple bites the dust😂🤣 LIB is a comedy at this point. I mean not that I believed they would last 😬 but sad for Raven if she didn't know what he was doing.. #LoveIsBlind https://t.co/ycABPUZlyk

Upon finding out about their split, fans took to social media to share their opinions. Keep reading if you're curious to know what viewers had to say.

Love is Blind season 3 fans feel sad for Raven following the announcement of her split with SK

After reading the news about their split, Twitteratis claimed it was "hurtful" and didn't know if SK really cheated on Raven, while others added that they felt sad for Raven. However, some fans wrote that Raven knew about it and was now playing it off to gain popularity.

A few fans also added that they wasted time watching the show because they were rooting for the couple. Meanwhile, some other Twitter users claimed that they predicted that something wasn't right between SK and Raven during the Love is Blind: After the Altar.

KeyboardWarrior @Keyboadwarrior0 They now announced their separation. This is more hurtful after being betrayed after wedding betrayal. I don't dont if they just played along for clout or Sk really cheated on Raven. But I know for sure, Cole is a good guy. So Raven, better apologize to him! #LoveIsBlind They now announced their separation. This is more hurtful after being betrayed after wedding betrayal. I don't dont if they just played along for clout or Sk really cheated on Raven. But I know for sure, Cole is a good guy. So Raven, better apologize to him! #LoveIsBlind

Mel ♡ @alvarez_melane Nahh raven knew about all of this she’s just playing it off to gain popularity #LoveIsBlind Nahh raven knew about all of this she’s just playing it off to gain popularity #LoveIsBlind

✨ Ashley Marie ✨ @AshaBee09 Dang, I feel like I wasted so much time watching this show especially after finding out Raven & SK broke up and he’s been cheating on her. Like ugggh. Well, at least Alexa & Brennon are still together. They were my second favs. #LoveIsBlind Dang, I feel like I wasted so much time watching this show especially after finding out Raven & SK broke up and he’s been cheating on her. Like ugggh. Well, at least Alexa & Brennon are still together. They were my second favs. #LoveIsBlind

courtney @realitytvgirlxo dang Raven and SK officially over, and to think i was speaking so highly of that man, chile #LoveisBlind dang Raven and SK officially over, and to think i was speaking so highly of that man, chile #LoveisBlind

QUEEN OF ♥️ @tres_official Ever since “after the altar” when SK didn’t immediately go in for a kiss I knew sumn wasn’t right, so to find out from SK’s ex that the whole show was a fluke for exposure does not surprise me. It’s Raven makin a story on tiktok saying they’ve separated that gets me #LoveIsBlind Ever since “after the altar” when SK didn’t immediately go in for a kiss I knew sumn wasn’t right, so to find out from SK’s ex that the whole show was a fluke for exposure does not surprise me. It’s Raven makin a story on tiktok saying they’ve separated that gets me #LoveIsBlind

Having Motion @_Havingmotion Raven and Sk are officially over #LoveIsBlind SK finesser of the yearRaven and Sk are officially over SK finesser of the year ⁉️ Raven and Sk are officially over 😭 #LoveIsBlind https://t.co/bDIUcpgxgQ

the villain & the victim @lilblackstress From me hating Raven and feeling for SK to me loving Raven and calling SK trash. My my, how the tables have turned. #LoveIsBlind From me hating Raven and feeling for SK to me loving Raven and calling SK trash. My my, how the tables have turned. #LoveIsBlind

More information about Raven and SK's relationship on Love is Blind season 3

Raven and SK appeared in season 3 of the famed reality TV show. The two of them bonded while they were in the pods and later got engaged. They spent a lot of time together, connecting and getting to know each other better while filming the show. However, there were times when the duo entertained their doubts about their partner.

Raven's friends were skeptical about her relationship from the start, but the two still made it down the aisle. However, when it came to exchanging their "I do," SK revealed that he couldn't marry her. During the reunion, the couple further revealed that they had gotten back together and were currently dating. Raven shared:

"We've grown so much from this experiment, from what we've went through. From being apart, it makes it so much better when we're together... it's really beautiful to be able to do that."

All episodes of Love is Blind season 3 are now available to stream on Netflix along with its previous seasons.

