What is stitch on TikTok? Steps to use the feature revealed

As much as the content on TikTok is fun and engaging, its features and ways to create new videos are also beer and skittles. One such feature is the “stitch” feature that helps users create videos with other people. Similar to the “Quote Tweet” feature on Twitter, this feature allows users to combine their videos with other people and post them on their accounts.

Being a popular feature, Stitch is being used by TikTokers to reply to people as well.

How to use the Stitch feature on TikTok: Steps explored

Stitch is a famous feature that the platform offers to users to react to videos, where they take the key content of the video to create a video in response to the original one. While a few might be full of wit, humor, and sarcasm, others are just plain and simple replies intended for a particular user’s video.

The feature, being a shortcut tool, allows users to snip the selected part of the video to use as their opening clip of the video. It gives users a chance to interact with various other content creators.

When it comes to how to use the feature, it can be done in a few easy steps. All you need to do is:

Choose the video that you want to Stitch with on TikTok. Next up, tap the arrow which says “share.” From the plethora of options, click on “stitch.” This will now lead you to a page where you can stitch the video to a maximum of 5 seconds. Drag the video from the slider bar to adjust the duration as per your liking. Click on the next button that is located on the top right of the screen. This will now open up to the recording page. This is where the user will record the video, which would be an addition to the stitched video. Adding the desired effects, voice-over, images, and filters, users can create the video. Once done, click on “Next.”

Once all of this is done, the user can add relevant hashtags and captions. While the user can add all the customizable hashtags and captions, a text appears that reads:

“#stitch with <TikTok username>”

This text somehow cannot be deleted from the video as it denotes that the video is being stitched with the TikTok video being created by the user whose username is mentioned in the caption.

Can users choose to disable the Stitch feature on their TikTok video?

The stitch option is available to all users who are posting a TikTok video. However, one can also choose to disable this option by simply going to the privacy settings of their account. In the options available, the user needs to check for the option that says “Allow Stitch.” By toggling off this option, the Stitch option will now be disabled for other users. This simply means that nobody on the platform can use your video to create a Stitched video.

However, some users might find the stitch option unavailable on their accounts. This could be because this is an age-related feature and isn’t available for minors below the age of 18.

