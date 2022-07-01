From Justin Timberlake to Pharrell: Calvin Harris' new album set to feature star-studded collabs

American singer-songwriter Calvin Harris has confirmed the release date of his upcoming album Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2, much to fans' excitement. The artist has also shared a list of the featured artists who have collaborated with him on the album. Arriving after his last album Funk Wav Bounces Vol.1, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 will release on August 2, 2022.

Full list of featured guest artists on Calvin Harris' Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2

Calvin Harris has confirmed the release date of the album on his website as August 2, and also shared the list of the featured artists fans can expect. Dua Lipa and Young Thug, both of whom featured in Harris' latest single Potion, will collaborate with him in the upcoming album.

Furthermore, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 will also feature 21 Savage, Stefflon Son, Pusha T, Lil Durk, Offset, Coi Lerav, Busta Rhymes, Donae’o, Latto, Pharrell, Swae Lee, and Snoop Dogg. The pop and R&B artists who have been confirmed as collaborators include Chlöe, Shenseea, Tinashe, Normani, Halsey, 6LACK, Justin Timberlake, and Jorja Smith.

Calvin Harris is releasing a new album after five years

Earlier in April, Harris shared a photo of a billboard close to the 10 Freeway near Indio, California, where the Coachella festival took place. The artist had teased the album many times on Twitter, hyping fans up for the upcoming release.

Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 served various hit anthems in 2017, including five singles, namely Slide, Heatstroke, Rollin, Feels, and Faking It. The album received praise from critics and debuted at number two on both the UK Albums Chart and the US Billboard 200. Frank Ocean, Migos, Schoolboy Q, PartyNextDoor, DRAM, Young Thug, Pharrell Williams, Ariana Grande, Future, Khalid, Travis Scott, Snoop Dogg, John Legend, Nicki Minaj, Katy Perry, Big Sean, Kehlani, Lil Yachty, and Jessie Reyez were featured in that album.

Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 will be Harris’ sixth studio album. The artist’s debut album, titled I Created Disco, was released in 2007 and it was followed by Ready for the Weekend in 2009. The artist’s studio album 18 Months rose to international prominence after it broke Michael Jackson’s record as all singles from the album reached the Top 10 in the UK.

Harris' fifth studio album, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1, reached the top two in the UK and the US, and became his third consecutive number one album on the US Dance/Electronic Albums chart.

More about Harris' work

Even though Calvin Harris has not released albums under his name since 2017, he has released a series of house tracks under the alias Love Regenerator since 2020. Earlier this year, the artist released Lonely, a collaboration with Riva Starr and Sandara Maitreya. He also produced I Heard You’re Married from The Weeknd’s latest album, Dawn FM.

If you are a fan of Calvin Harris, it is time to gear up for the upcoming album which is sure to be a blast.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far