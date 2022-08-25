How to block someone on TikTok? Steps explained 

TikTok is one of the world's largest platforms. In 2021, the app was downloaded 656 million times. TikTok has billions of users who upload content to the app at all times.

However, with a community as large as TikTok, users are bound to dislike and avoid other creators. One of the features that protect users from other creators is the "block" option. Blocks are only used as a last resort when dealing with people who trouble or irritate you.

In this article, we will discuss how to block and unblock a person on TikTok.

What is the "block" feature on TikTok and how do you block someone?

The "block" feature on TikTok functions exactly like it does on other social media platforms. When one user blocks another on the app, a digital barrier is created.

The two users can't find each other, see each other's posts, or tag each other in comments. They are also unable to communicate with one another via the app messaging feature. The blocker, on the other hand, has the ability to view the blocked person's profile on their block list and unblock them as needed.

Here are the steps to "block" someone on TikTok:

Blocking someone does not involve too many steps. Users can easily do it by following this guide.

Step 1: Go to the profile of the user you want to block. You can also find them by using the app's search function.

Step 2: Click on the person's username to open their "Profile Page" and look for the three vertical dots in the top right corner of the screen.

Step 3: Tap the three dots. A pop-up window will appear; find and select the "Block" option, then click the "Confirm" button.

Steps to block someone on TikTok (Image via Sprorstkeeda)

This is all it takes to block a person. The app does not send any kind of notification to blocked users, so they will not know unless they specifically look for your profile on the app.

Users can also find out if they have been blocked by someone if they have chatted on DMs. The conversation does not disappear, but the user's ID is listed as "user not found."

Blocking is not permanent and can be reversed by the blocker. There can be numerous reasons to unblock someone. Keep reading to learn more about it.

Here are the steps to "unblock" someone from TikTok:

"Unblocking" a user requires a different set of guides to follow. The blockers need to go to their block list to unblock a creator. Below are the steps mentioned to unblock someone.

Steps to unblock someone on TikTok (Image via Sprorstkeeda)

Step 1: Go to your "Profile" in the app and click on the three horizontal lines in the top right corner of the screen.

Step 2: Select the ''Settings and Privacy” option from the drop-down menu.

Step 3: A new window will pop up. Select "Privacy", followed by "Blocked Accounts" option.

Step 4: A list of all the blocked accounts will show up on the screen. Scroll down and click "Unblock" beside the profile name you wish to unblock.

After this, the two creators will be able to find each other on the app, send each other texts, and see each other's content, depending on if they have a public account. Users will have to follow each other again for private accounts.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Vinay Agrawal