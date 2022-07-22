How to turn off age restriction on TikTok? Steps revealed 

If you are one of those TikTok users who are often annoyed by the restricted mode on the platform, then you can follow a few steps to do away with the age restriction on TikTok. While people love to indulge in the short video-sharing application to stay in touch with the latest trends, challenges, and much more, TikTok quickly filters out content for its audience.

For those wondering what exactly is the restricted mode on TikTok, it is an account setting that limits the appearance of content that might not be appropriate for all sets of audiences, especially for the younger lot.

While you can switch it on yourself, turning it off is possible.

ʚ lex ɞ @luvcores didn't know this existed not me putting my tiktok on restricted mode so i don't see triggering stuffdidn't know this existed not me putting my tiktok on restricted mode so i don't see triggering stuff 😳 didn't know this existed

How to turn off the age restriction on TikTok?

While we suggest audiences below 18 keep their restricted modes on, if you are someone who has switched it on by mistake and are old enough to indulge in all sorts of content on TikTok, you can follow these steps to turn off the age restriction:

Open TikTok. Go to your profile page. Tap the three lines at the top. Scroll down, and click 'Digital wellbeing.' Select 'Restricted mode.' You will then be prompted to enter a passcode. The passcode will be the same one used to enable Restricted Mode. Once the passcode has been accepted, the Restricted Mode should now be off.

Plenty of users on TikTok report a glitch where their accounts are switched to 'restricted mode.' How to turn it off? (Image via TikTok)

However, if this still does not seem to work for you and your account suddenly switched to restricted mode, you can report this issue to the TikTok official support account on Twitter.

While this might be a glitch for you, many people on the internet swear by this setting to keep their children away from restricted content.

★ IT & Data Support Team @ITTeamDRET New Parent TikTok Settings to check and activate



Screen time management

Restricted Mode

Family Safety Mode



All available in latest version of TikTok App

#OnlineSafety New Parent TikTok Settings to check and activateScreen time managementRestricted ModeFamily Safety ModeAll available in latest version of TikTok App 👪 New Parent TikTok Settings to check and activate 👪✅ Screen time management✅ Restricted Mode✅ Family Safety ModeAll available in latest version of TikTok App#OnlineSafety https://t.co/5b2FUYhBCd

TikTok has potentially come up with this setting for the younger audience. With the rising number of teens and preteens indulging in TikTok videos, not all content is suitable for them. While it can be a feasible idea for a specific set of audiences, others often experience a glitch due to which their accounts switch to the restricted mode.

Ben Ayers @benayers I’m using TikTok in restricted mode cos my kids sometimes have my phone and I’m just wondering, WHAT IS UNRESTRICTED MODE LIKE? (appreciate I may regret this) I’m using TikTok in restricted mode cos my kids sometimes have my phone and I’m just wondering, WHAT IS UNRESTRICTED MODE LIKE? (appreciate I may regret this) https://t.co/6B20muPUfz

Therefore, this setting will automatically remove offensive videos that can be dangerous, explicit, or unsuitable for the younger audience from the 'for you page.' However, many people have reported that despite switching on the restricted mode, they still get all sorts of content on their feed.

Invicta Regina @InvictaRegina @pritipatel TikTok content is a disgrace. Even if you put on the restricted mode it still comes up with inappropriate content. @pritipatel TikTok content is a disgrace. Even if you put on the restricted mode it still comes up with inappropriate content.

Although TikTok has a team that regularly filters content and bans videos and users who post derogatory or inappropriate content that doesn't align with the social media platform's norms and rules, they keep enhancing the security features to make the app more friendly and secure.

Savannah Guzman @savannah_guzman @TikTokSupport

I never turned on this setting so I don’t know the passcode. Could you please assist me in turning it off. I can no longer access the account because of it. @larrysoos Hello TikTok Support. I have been put on “restricted mode” on my account I admin for my job.I never turned on this setting so I don’t know the passcode. Could you please assist me in turning it off. I can no longer access the account because of it. @TikTokSupport @larrysoos Hello TikTok Support. I have been put on “restricted mode” on my account I admin for my job.I never turned on this setting so I don’t know the passcode. Could you please assist me in turning it off. I can no longer access the account because of it.

Another feature TikTok recently introduced to enhance safety for teenage users was the family pairing setting. This family pairing feature allows parents to remotely set restrictions on their kids' accounts to disable direct messages, turn on restricted mode, and even set screen time limits.

