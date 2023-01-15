Olivia Dunne-Markell Washington drama explained as LSU increases security for meets after former’s fans cause ruckus

Olivia Dunne's success in the field of gymnastics has made her a huge sensation among her fans. Hence, her team, the LSU Gymnastics, is now getting an extra layer of security as fans are interested in seeing the gymnast. This came after a few teenage fans of Dunne disrupted a gymnastics meet last week and tried to mob her.

The college gymnastic team had to beg the fans to be “respectful” as there were multiple reports of misbehavior and fans causing a ruckus at the event. Coach Jay Clark also released a statement where he claimed that security will now travel with the team for the rest of the season. He said:

“That person will be in our hotel and outside our locker room and getting us to and from the bus at the venue. The officers will be there to create a perimeter that keeps everybody safe.”

Olivia, with 6.8 million followers on TikTok and 2.8 million on Instagram, the 20-year-old gymnast became a social media sensation as she constantly posted photos and lip-sync videos on the platforms.

At the same time, all the popularity and fan attention is now bringing Markell Washington's drama into the limelight as the TikToker claimed that the gymnast was rude to him when he approached her for a handshake. However, Olivia has now responded to the issue and talked about how she just wants to do gymnastics, make content, and not get involved in any drama.

"My feelings are hurt": Olivia Dunne replies to Washington's claims as the gymnast says that she doesn't want to get involved in any drama

The entire drama started after TikToker Markell Washington claimed that Olivia Dunne was rude to him in Los Angeles, as he reached out for a handshake. However, Olivia allegedly replied with a "stink-eye." As the TikToker appeared on the BFFs podcast, he said:

"I reached out and tried to shake her hand, I tell you not, sis looked like this and said, ‘Hi, nice to meet you.'"

He further claimed that it was his only encounter with her and continued:

“We ain’t gonna hate her, that was just my only ever encounter with her, but it’s like, first encounters are everything. Even if she were to apologize or say she didn’t see me, you saw me!”

However, Olivia Dunne did not keep quiet on the matter and quickly hopped onto the social media bandwagon to share her side of the story. Giving a tearful reply on one of her live streams on TikTok, the gymnast said:

“I just want to do my gymnastics and make content. I would never, ever… I’m not being dramatic. My feelings are hurt.”

Dunne was reportedly slammed by a number of citizens after the incident, as many believed Washington's version of the incident. She also claimed that Josh Richards, the co-host of the BFFs podcast, reached out to her to apologize for the hate Dunne was receiving after the show. Exclaiming how she understands that everything on social media should not be taken to heart, she said:

“I guess that’s what social media is. People can just make stuff up.”

Aside from her recent controversy with TikToker Markell Washington, Dunne's recent appearance at a meet in Utah also created a ruckus among young teenage boys, which has now led to the decision to increase security for the entire team.

Olivia Dunne's coach makes sure that fans can seek the autographs of the team while keeping the athletes' safety in mind

As fans created a ruckus after seeing TikTok star and gymnast Olivia Dunne, people created a complicated situation that was hard to handle right outside the event. For the same reason, security will now be enhanced, and the team will be kept far away from the fans to ensure their safety.

The coach of the team, Jay Clark, claimed that he wanted to make sure that fans could seek the autographs of the team members. However, keeping the athletes safe will be a top priority. He added:

"Things have to change. We just can't expose them. We're looking at some policy changes that will give parents access at a different location to their daughters."

Additionally, Olivia Dunne tweeted about how she would like her fans to be more respectful and said:

"I will always appreciate and love the support from you guys, but if you come to a meet, I want to ask you to please be respectful of the other gymnasts and the gymnastics community as we are just doing our job.”

Apart from this, Olivia Dunne's mother also claimed that her daughter was “swarmed” by a group of teenage boys who wanted to meet her and get themselves clicked on by the gymnast. She said:

“As we were walking to the car the group swarmed my daughter and her teammate.”

In the meantime, multiple videos are floating online where teenage boys are shouting:

“We want Livvy.”

Olivia Dunne started at LSU two years back, in 2021, and was named the SEC Academic Honor Roll. The gymnast is now encashing her huge popularity, as the young athlete is earning around $2 million with various sponsorships, including the activewear brand Vuori, American Eagle, and Planet Fuel.

