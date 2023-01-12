Who is Corinne from TikTok? Tributes pour in as influencer mom dies at 42

Popular TikToker Corinne recently passed away at the age of 42. The influencer's friend Steph (@thecurlyq) broke the news of her death on January 10, 2023, when she uploaded a video in which she said:

“I don’t know how to do these kinds of videos, I’ve never had to do this, but I have got some bad news today. We lost Corinne, Corinne passed away and her close friends are just finding out. And she deserves to be celebrated, and I ask that you do that. She was a light on this app. Great mother, and a great friend. I love you, Corinne.”

Referring to her friend as her “TikTok wifey,” Steph titled the video:

“Corinne I miss you so much and wish I could hear you one more time. I love you.”

The family later confirmed the news about the influencer mom passing away.

Steph uploaded a video addressing her friend's death on TikTok on January 10, 2023. (Image via TikTok)

Steph also shared a collection of videos, where she revealed the date of the influencer's death to be December 29, 2022. It was around the same time that she also uploaded her last video on the platform.

The influencer also uploaded her last video on December 29, 2022, the day of her death. (Image via TikTok)

On her TikTok profile, the influencer mom used to post a variety of videos showcasing her family life, her horse, and her great dane. From time to time, she would also share great motivational messages along with life advice for her followers.

“Can't wrap my head around this”: Fans and followers mourn the loss of Corinne

Being a regular on TikTok, fans soon began to miss Corinne's content when she went missing from the platform after uploading her last video on December 29, 2022. At the time, many wondered where the influencer had vanished.

After Steph broke the news about her passing on social media, hundreds of followers began posting condolence messages under the video. One user wrote:

“My brain can't wrap my head around this. I love you Steph.”

Tributes posted under Steph's video as she broke the news about the influencer passing away. (Image via TikTok)

Many also commented under the last video posted by the influencer. One social media user said:

“You were always there for everyone. RIP you will definitely be missed by everyone.”

Followers commented on the influencer mom's last video. (Image via TikTok)

Several netizens also paid their tributes under the videos posted by Corinne’s daughter Jillian, who also creates content on TikTok.

Fans posted condolence messages under Jillian's videos (Image via TikTok)

Details about death not discussed "out of respect for her family's wishes"

Despite messages pouring in from followers wanting to know how the influencer passed away, the family has decided not to reveal the cause of her death. Speaking about the same, Steph created a video where she added the influencer's picture and wrote:

“Out of respect for her family’s wishes, we will focus on her life here with us and the amazing woman she was.”

Steph stated that the family doesn't want to reveal the cause of the influencer's death. (Image via TikTok)

Meanwhile, the family too has not yet addressed the death of the influencer on social media and hasn’t given out any details about the same.

Poll : 0 votes