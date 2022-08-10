"Just shut the f**k up": Normani claps back after followers question singer's lack of motivation to release new music 

American singer and dancer Normani has finally clapped back at the haters who claimed that she had no motivation to make new music. With her slamming back at the troller, Normani has made it clear that she will not tolerate anything being said about her work.

It all started when a Twitter user said:

To this, Normani very slyly replied and said “Just shut the f**k up.”

What happened to Normani, and what is the whole fiasco about?

Normani has finally decided to clap back at the haters after receiving a lot of criticism. The singer had a great comeback when a fan said she now lacks the passion and motivation to release her debut album. The user said:

“No idea where Normani’s motivation (no pun intended) has gone, but I just don't see the same passion from her as I used to. Before yall start, it's not depression, so don't even go THERE!”

TEAm Curtains @TeamCurtains Normani claps back at a fan, who questions her career motivation. Normani claps back at a fan, who questions her career motivation. https://t.co/3ai6fssvFl

The singer, who was angered by these comments, simply replied by saying:

“Just shut the f**k up.”

The comments came to light amid frustration over her music release schedule. The singer is yet to share a date for her debut album.

Normani was a part of the American girl group, Fifth Harmony. As of now, the singer has delivered a solo debut single Motivation in 2019, and two solo tracks: Wild Side with Cardi B in 2021, and Fair in March of this year.

However, fans are eagerly waiting for more of her songs, creating this volume of frustration amongst them. All the puns, in fact, are being made keeping the song Motivation in mind.

With many fans bashing the singer, many celebrities have now sided with her. One of them being Hayden Williams. The British fashion illustrator and designer stated:

Hayden Williams @Hayden_Williams @Normani It’s so interesting that people that have no clue what it’s like to be in the music industry & the complexities that can come with that, but will dish out unwanted & rude opinions all the time smh @Normani It’s so interesting that people that have no clue what it’s like to be in the music industry & the complexities that can come with that, but will dish out unwanted & rude opinions all the time smh

The Fifth Harmony singer was to release her debut album a long time back, but for some reason, she repeatedly pushed back the release date time. She last confirmed that she would release her album during the summer of 2022, before going on a tour. However, sitting at the end of summer 2022, there is no news of her debut album yet, which is raising a lot of eyebrows.

The Motivation singer also spoke to a publication about this and said that people did not really understand she had a lot of growing to do. As for her recent work, she was seen alongside Calvin Harris in his single “New To You,” which was released a few days back.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Shreya Das