Nessa Barrett and Jaden Hossler relationship timeline explored as former addresses breakup in Call her Daddy podcast

Last year, the world went crazy after Nessa Barrett and Jaden Hossler split up. However, in her recent appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Nessa Barrett cleared the air by sharing her side of the story about the entire breakup fiasco. During the interview, she talked about how it was a very sticky situation, and there were multiple sides to every story.

The American singer also spoke about how their relationship strengthened after the release of La Di Die. She said:

"It wasn't anything sneaky. I felt like I just let my heart take control and it was not the best timing. But I don't regret anything.”

“I would do anything at that moment to make it work”: Nessa Barrett opens up about the breakup drama

During the podcast interview, Nessa Barrett confessed how badly she wanted the relationship to work. She also stated that her border personality disorder came in between because she spent a lot of time with her former beau, Hossler. She said:

"My brain attached itself to Jaden. I would do anything at that moment to make it work."

Nessa Barrett also talked about the drama that came with the relationship, as she said:

"It was something that made me really upset because at the time, I thought it was doing something that would make me happy. But at the same time, I had the whole world calling me a sl*t and a backstabbing b*tch and a homie hopper and a home wrecker. It was very frustrating."

During the podcast, she admitted that she does not regret any of the things she experienced with Jaden, as some were really amazing. In the end, she concluded by stating:

"It was an us against the world type thing, and that got hard when we were both struggling personally."

However, regarding the cheating rumors, Nessa Barrett confessed that she does not think that Jaden cheated on her physically. She said:

“And I don't blame him for anything because at the time, I wasn't the best person in a relationship because I was struggling so much."

Nessa Barrett talked about how she knew that people wanted attention from others when they did not get it from the person they were with.

Jaden Hossler and Nessa Barrett’s rocky relationship timeline explored

Romantic rumors about the couple first sparked after the release of their song La Di Die in February 2021.

After the song's release, the duo were spotted in and around town together, sometimes lunching, while sometimes just strolling hand in hand.

A few months later, in June 2021, Jaden finally confessed about their relationship in a radio interview. At the time, he said:

“And then as a boyfriend, I’m extremely proud and just grateful that I get to be her boyfriend.”

However, the drama in the relationship began when Jaden’s ex, Mads Lewis, claimed in a now-deleted TikTok video that Nessa Barrett had stolen Jaden from him. Having been called a home-wrecker, the couple decided to stay quiet about their relationship.

But shortly after the incident, Jaden and Nessa were seen dining out in Los Angeles.

All was well at the couple’s end, as the two were often seen getting cozy in certain videos on TikTok and Instagram. The couple also showed off their matching tattoos, which were a “3” and an angel.

At the same time, in July 2021, Hossler, in an interview with The Zach Sang Show, said:

“I’m really happy, man. She makes me want to be a better person. I don’t think you could ask for anything else.”

The couple got two matching tattoos at the time they were together.

Later, from posting birthday messages to one another, to supporting each other on social media, the couple moved in together in early 2022. This news was confirmed by Nessa during an interview. At the same time, the two were often seen making TikToks together.

However, in April 2022, rumors of the couple's breakup started swirling. And following the rumors, the couple made the breakup official by announcing it online. In a joint statement, they said:

“Last month we broke up to take time to focus on our own careers & mental,” they wrote. “Please don’t send hate or make assumptions. We would like to heal privately and hope you all can respect that. We love you all so much.”

Nessa and Jaden confirmed their breakup in an Instagram post this year after the split.

The couple also stated that their split was amicable and that they are still on good terms with one another.

