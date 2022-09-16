“She needs to speak her story”: Netizens extend support to Mads Lewis as TikTok star addresses Tayler Holder allegations

The entire Tayler Holder drama doesn’t seem to be ending, as TikToker Mads Lewis has also made some revelations and allegations against him now.

After fans started believing that Mads Lewis was one of the victims of Tayler's “s*x**l assault,” she finally discussed these allegations. Lewis opened up about the allegations during her appearance on a recent episode of the podcast BFFs with Dave Portnoy, Josh Richards, and Bri Chickenfry.

Since the podcast's release on YouTube, fans have been extending their support to Mads Lewis. One user also demanded to bring back Mads and said:

“Bring Mads back again on the podcast next week! She needs to speak her story!”

Fans react to Mads Lewis' statement on the BFF podcast. (Image via YouTube) ⎼Fans support Mad Lewis for coming out about Tayler on the BFF Podcast. (Image via YouTube)

Netizens go all in to support Mads Lewis after she spoke up about the Tayler Holder allegations

During the podcast, Mads spoke about Charly Jordan, the influencer who has been in an off-and-on relationship with Tayler. Mads expressed her confusion about Jordan getting back together with Holder after everything that happened last year.

Mads Lewis also hinted that she was one of Holder’s s*x**l assault victims and stated that she believes that all the allegations against Tayler are true. She said:

"I'm just gonna say for me if I'm saying something on social media, I'm telling the truth.”

When Portnoy asked Lewis if that meant that all her allegations against Holder were true, Lewis said, "yes." She also revealed that she had not received a “cease and desist” letter from Holder. Mads noted:

"Also, hypothetically, if you think about it when there's one person and there's 'victims,' you cannot email or text the victim a cease and desist. You're not allowed to do that. So I'm just saying, I didn't get a cease and desist."

As soon as the episode went live, fans started supporting Lewis on social media. Some also started speculating whether she was also one of the influencers assaulted by Tayler Holder, and one Twitter user wrote:

“I was talking about mads lewis but yes something did happen to her she basically telling us that Tayler Holder SA’d her.”

courtney⁉️ @BEERS_DANGEROUS @christurniolo i was talking about mads lewis but yes something did happen to her she basically telling us that tayler holder SA’d her @christurniolo i was talking about mads lewis but yes something did happen to her she basically telling us that tayler holder SA’d her https://t.co/BsO5W4t2YJ

leah ¹⁹• LLCN 🕊 #ATTTCGW @johnnysmadkour i wish i could give you a big hug and remind you how brave you are for speaking up. whether it was directly or not, you spoke up. you give so many young kids, teens and adults the strength to speak up, the strength to keep going. i love you so so much. @mads_lewis i wish i could give you a big hug and remind you how brave you are for speaking up. whether it was directly or not, you spoke up. you give so many young kids, teens and adults the strength to speak up, the strength to keep going. i love you so so much. @mads_lewis

biaa @spellslewis @mads_lewis i love you so much girl you are one of the strongest and most amazing people i know i will always be here for you @mads_lewis i love you so much girl you are one of the strongest and most amazing people i know i will always be here for you 💞

drew @diefirsts sending LOVE to mads lewis sending LOVE to mads lewis

jazzy♡︎ @beautyisaknife1 Sending lots of love to my girl mads lewis 🤍🤍 Sending lots of love to my girl mads lewis 🤍🤍

jxdnfan 🤩 @Jadenhossler22 Mads Lewis literally said she was a victim of Tayler omg poor girl I wish he the best Mads Lewis literally said she was a victim of Tayler omg poor girl I wish he the best

julia// MADHOUSE IS OUT @ihymubarrett idc, wishing the best to mads lewis, we DO believe you idc, wishing the best to mads lewis, we DO believe you 💜

pat 🛸 @slut4mads u annoy me most of the time but i love u for being ur true self at ALL times @mads_lewis u annoy me most of the time but i love u for being ur true self at ALL times @mads_lewis

At the same time, the YouTube comment section of the podcast is also full of love and support for Mads.

Fans support Mad Lewis for coming out about Tayler on the BFF Podcast. (Image via YouTube)

In the past too, Tayler Holder has received major backlash as many allegations have floated against him. The entire situation was aggravated when Daniel Keemstar, YouTube’s Drama Alert’s host said that sources have made “horrendous” allegations against Holder.

He said:

“Trusted Source tells #DramaAlert Tayler Holder will be facing serious allegations from multiple Alleged victims. #DramaAlert is still working to gather all the details. Normally would not even tweet this much at this stage. But Taylor confirmed allegations were made on BFFs."

KEEM 🍿 @KEEMSTAR Trusted Source tells #DramaAlert Tayler Holder will be facing serious allegations from multiple Alleged victims. #DramaAlert is still working to gather all the details. Normally would not even tweet this much at this stage. But Taylor confirmed allegations were made on BFFs. Trusted Source tells #DramaAlert Tayler Holder will be facing serious allegations from multiple Alleged victims. #DramaAlert is still working to gather all the details. Normally would not even tweet this much at this stage. But Taylor confirmed allegations were made on BFFs. https://t.co/i6Z7WlcfBb

Although Tayler revealed in an episode of the BFFs podcast that he is handling the matter offline, he did not deny any of the allegations on the podcast.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Madhur Dave