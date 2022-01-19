Mads Lewis’ alleged tweet about Jaden Hossler goes viral as Christian Plourde breakup rumors swirl

TikToker Mads Lewis has reignited drama after an alleged tweet by her went viral. This comes at the same time as Lewis and her current boyfriend Sevryn, aka Christian Plourde, unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Mads Lewis started dating Plourde after her relationship with fellow TikToker Jaden Hossler ended. In July 2021, Plourde and Lewis confirmed their relationship with People magazine, with the two reportedly meeting at content house Just a House LA.

However, there seems to be trouble in paradise. Lewis has unfollowed everyone on her Instagram profile, with only three photos posted on the platform.

Mads Lewis’ alleged tweet drama explained

On January 19, popular Instagram handle TikTok Insiders reported that an alleged tweet by Lewis was going viral. It read:

“jaden will always know where home is. my forever.”

The tweet was allegedly uploaded on January 16.

After the tweet went viral, followers were left shocked. One comment read:

“GurL has gone insane.”

Another said:

“yikes… she’s really trying.”

A third reply stated:

“okay, it has officially gone too far.”

As a result, the 18-year-old took to her Instagram stories today, clarifying the rumors:

“Okay clearly, that tweet is obviously fake and that’s all I have to say. Have a wonderful day.”

She also commented on the TikTok Insiders post, saying:

“clearly that tweet is fake y’all.”

Speaking about her relationship with her ex-boyfriend Hossler, Lewis said in an interview:

“My past relationship is very different from my relationship now. And obviously, I wish both of them the best and everyone in my past the best, but there’s a lot of toxic traits that came with my past relationship.”

Though Mads Lewis claims to support Jaden Hossler’s relationship with Nessa Barrett, she recently attacked the latter on the web series Famous, Like Me. She claimed that Barrett was a “clout” chaser, causing a stir online.

As the drama amongst the TikTokers continues to spiral, neither Lewis nor Sevryn have confirmed their relationship status.

