Mads Lewis and Josh Richards tease appearance on BFF podcast after viral TikTok together; fans are all for it 

Josh Richards and Mads Lewis posted a TikTok of them together and teased a podcast. Fans are thrilled with the idea after the feud between them and Jaden Hossler.

In April, Mads Lewis uploaded a TikTok hinting that Jaden Hossler had left her for Nessa Barrett. The public did not react well to the new couple. Fans were quick to side with Josh Richards, who said that taking the drama online was a bad decision and that it needed to be resolved in person. Josh also stated in the BFF podcast that he does not believe that Jaden and Nessa were being malicious and that they are simply 19-year-olds trying to resolve the matter.

Josh Richards and Mads Lewis hint podcast episode together

The situation was put to bed in the last few months until drama spewed up again. Josh Richards uploaded a TikTok of him and Mads Lewis together with omnious background music. The video was posted on July 2nd; the two were sitting next to each other and simply looking at the camera, occasionally looking at each other. Mads Lewis posted a similar TikTok of them together: lip-syncing to a song.

Fans did not expect Josh and Mads to come together after all the drama amongst the four friends.

Image via Seventeen

The TikTok was posted on the BFFs podcast Twitter account captioned as- “so… pod?”. This riled up fans to speculate that the two were going to discuss the drama, which has since taken over TikTok and has got fans very much invested.

Though the idea of the podcast has excited many fans, people are also exasperated by the never ending drama amongst TikTokers. Fans of the podcast say that the drama has simply gotten more attention from the influencers and that they are tired of it.

Other fans are thrilled to get the whole story of the drama which has taken over the internet.

It is not clear whether the podcast will happen. Josh’s TikTok has received over one million likes, and fans want closure on the situation, and want to put the matter to rest.

