Josh Richards announces he has an alleged new girlfriend on TikTok, and fans call her a "major upgrade"

Josh Richards shocked fans when he posted a TikTok announcing his new relationship on June 5th. This was following his messy breakup with Nessa Barrett.

19-year-old TikToker, Josh Richards, is most commonly known for co-hosting the BFFs podcast alongside Barstool Sports owner and multi-millionaire Dave Portnoy. He rose to fame in 2020 via TikTok, having amassed over 25 million followers.

Josh Richards announces he has a new girlfriend

In the TikTok video Josh posted on Saturday afternoon, he surprised fans as he featured a new face: Julie Jisa.

The TikToker sang along to "7am" by Lil Uzi Vert, with Julie entering the video to sing along with him. Josh put his arm around her, and the two happily sang while smiling, indicating to fans that they were now a couple.

Josh Richards and his new girlfriend sing along to Lil Uzi Vert (Image via TikTok)

Fans call Josh's new girlfriend a "major upgrade"

Following Josh Richards' messy breakup with TikToker Nessa Barrett, fans were excited to see the 19-year-old happy again.

Fans flooded the comment section with positive messages, mostly congratulating him for getting a "major upgrade" on Nessa Barrett, whom most fans of Josh disliked.

"Yesss, she's a major upgrade!" -@vinniehacrer

Other comments also complimented Julie, saying that she even "looked nice," implying that she looked kind. Nonetheless, fans also commented on her looks, even taking a hit at Nessa, saying that the former looked "prettier."

Fans congratulate Josh and Julie in his latest TikTok video (Image via TikTok)

Many comments also alluded to the fact that Nessa had recently dyed her hair blonde, allegedly attempting to copy Julie.

Fans are super excited for Josh and are in high anticipation for the next episode of the BFFs podcast, where Josh will most likely be discussing his new relationship with Julie Jisa.

