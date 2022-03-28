How old is Charly Jordan? Age explored as TikToker reveals she regrets dating Tayler Holder

Six months later, TikToker Charly Jordan’s relationship with ex-boyfriend Tayler Holder has once again gained massive attention on social media. The famous DJ, model, and influencer has a massive following of over 7.2 million people. TikTok was born on March 09, 1999, making her 23 years of age as of March 09, 2022.

Charly Jordan, who is known for her athlete past and vlogs covering everything from fashion to travel, made a shocking statement in a recent video that went viral on social media.

In the video, while playing a game of Truth or Dare Jenga with her friends, the influencer was asked who was the one person she regretted dating. After confirming if she was to give a specific name, Jordan revealed that the person she regretted dating was “Tayler.”

Why does Charly Jordan regret dating Taylor Holder?

Charly Jordan did not clarify why she took Tayler’s name in the short video. However, the couple’s relationship timeline and events shed light on why she might have said so. Jordan began dating Holder, a TikToker and musician, in 2020. This came a few months after Holder broke up with his then-girlfriend Sommer Ray.

The two were a fan-favorite couple amassing followers with their couple content that took TikTok and other social media platforms by storm. But in March 2021, through a YouTube video, Charly Jordan and Tayler Holder announced an amicable breakup.

Things took a turn for the worse when, just a few days after the breakup video, on a reality show, Holder was seen devastated by the breakup, which was Jordan’s decision. While the couple broke up while Holder was on the show, they made the video to announce their decision beforehand.

Their decision to end their relationship did not last for long as the reality show footage brought up unresolved issues from the couple’s relationship. Charly Jordan, who received a ton of backlash with the reality show footage painting her in a bad light, decided to take a short break from social media.

In a post, she said,

“I sacrifice almost everything about my life for my job. I love social media, but I would never use it as a way to exploit or profit off of a personal relationship. I just need to get back to myself and my real friends. I’ll be back. I just need some time.”

But the slander coming her way forced Jordan to come back and explain her side in the breakup. With both Jordan and Holder providing conflicting accounts of what happened between them, fans never really got to know the whole truth.

The 23-year old influencer has had quite the journey as a social media star. She was an athlete in her high school days but turned down a scholarship for the same to take up modeling.

In her versatile career, Charly Jordan has also taken up several skills like DJing and vlogging. With followers on her TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube accounts, and a rumored net worth of $2 million, it is hard to believe that Jordan is only 23 and with a past as torrid as the one with Holder.

