What did Tayler Holder do? Cease and desist drama explained as multiple influencers unfollow TikTok star 

TikToker Tayler Holder has received immense backlash online following assault allegations against him surfacing on social media. Though no victims have come forward opening up about the s**ual assault, many influencers behind the scenes are taking matters into their own hands.

YouTube’s Drama Alert host Daniel "Keemstar" has been actively following the drama surrounding Tayler Holder. The YouTuber has announced on Twitter that “sources” have made “horrendous” allegations against the TikToker.

KEEM 🍿 @KEEMSTAR Trusted Source tells #DramaAlert Tayler Holder will be facing serious allegations from multiple Alleged victims. #DramaAlert is still working to gather all the details. Normally would not even tweet this much at this stage. But Taylor confirmed allegations were made on BFFs. Trusted Source tells #DramaAlert Tayler Holder will be facing serious allegations from multiple Alleged victims. #DramaAlert is still working to gather all the details. Normally would not even tweet this much at this stage. But Taylor confirmed allegations were made on BFFs. https://t.co/i6Z7WlcfBb

The 24-year-old TikToker has confirmed that assault allegations are being made against him. In a podcast conversation on the BFFs podcast, Holder mentioned that he is handling matters offline. Netizens found it strange that the influencer in question did not deny the allegations coming forward.

Tayler Holder sends cease and desist letters to multiple influencers

The Hollywood Fix confirmed that the TikToker has sent cease and desist letters to several influencers in Los Angeles. Friends close to Holder are reportedly ready to sell the letter to the paparazzi for $500.

TikToker Bryce Hall confirmed the rumors as well. In a video, he was heard saying:

“You know he sent me like a Cease and Desist. He sent me a cease and desist right now. Nobody’s talking about you bro. I've never personally went out of my way to talk s**t behind Tayler, behind his back. If anything I would just tell it to his face.”

Hall added that the letter was sent to influencers to stop alluding to certain allegations made against Holder.

Influencers unfollow Tayler Holder on Instagram

Numerous TikTokers have unfollowed the Never Was You singer since the rumors of the assault came up online. A few notables included Josh Richards, Jordan Jones, Mian Twins, Jaden Hossler, Daisy Keech, Bryce Hall, Olivia Ponton, and Holder’s ex-girlfriend Charly Jordan.

Juliano Hodges, a friend of Taylor Holder, took to his stories, adding fuel to the fire. He said:

“Some actions are unforgiveable and you have been getting away with these sinister acts since the day I met you…”

Bryce Hall took to his Instagram stories recently as well, and stated “things are about to get crazy.”

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha