Sommer Ray net worth: Instagram model’s fortune explored as she buys house in San Fernando Valley for $1.4 million

Instagram model Sommer Ray recently purchased a lavish San Fernando Valley home for over $1.4 million. The Los Angeles property reportedly has a five-bedroom, three-bathroom pad. TMZ mentioned that it has a pool house, pool, and gourmet kitchen.

The massive property purchase did not come as a surprise. The online star has amassed a large following of 26.8 million fans on Instagram, which has helped her rise to stardom.

The fitness model built an enviable career online after joining the Clout Gang in 2017. She then began posting several videos on TikTok, where Sommer Ray has gathered over 12 million fans.

Where is Sommer Ray from?

The social media personality hails from Denver, Colorado. Ray moved to Los Angeles to pursue new opportunities. She spoke more about her life in Colorado in an interview with Forbes in 2018:

"I grew up on a ranch in Colorado, in the middle of nowhere. I raised chickens in 4-H. I was really good at it! I have all blue ribbons. I was a rodeo princess. I'm a country girl, not a fake one."

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Sommer Ray has a net worth of $8 million. Along with a thriving career as an influencer on Instagram, she also has her own YouTube channel, where she has accumulated 1.85 million subscribers.

Though the internet sensation has posted only 83 videos on her channel, she has already racked up over 60 million views.

Sommer Ray had a brief career in television acting as well. She appeared in Nuclear Family, Wild’ N Out, and King Bachelor’s Pad between 2016 and 2018.

Ray also has her own health and beauty brand, Imaraïs Beauty. The company is best known for its skincare supplements, recognized by Forbes, Byrdie, and Glossy.

Earlier in her career as an Instagram model, the 25-year-old had stated in an interview that it was her dream to land a brand sponsorship deal worth $200. Today, she makes at least $10,000 per sponsored post.

She evidently makes money off of her Instagram profile and her supplement company. She also has her own clothing line and sells fitness regimes, which adds money to the bank.

Sommer Ray amassed many followers after her brief relationship with rapper Machine Gun Kelly made headlines. She also appeared on YouTuber Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast, where she insinuated that the rapper had cheated on her with his current girlfriend, Megan Fox.

Edited by Ravi Iyer