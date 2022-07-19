Sebastian Bear-McClard net worth: Emily Ratajkowski's ex-husband's fortune explored as couple reportedly splits after 4 years of marriage

American actress Emily Ratajkowski has split with her husband of four years, Sebastian Bear-McClard. A New York native, McClard's net worth is estimated to be about $12 million. His well-known production ventures include films like Uncut Gems and Bodies Bodies Bodies.

As per People Magazine, a source confirmed the news of the duo's separation, stating that it was "Em's decision":

"They split recently. It was Em's decision. She is doing okay. She is strong and focused on her son. She loves being a mom."

Another insider confirmed the news to Entertainment Tonight and said:

"They had been having issues as a couple for a bit. Emily is focused on herself and their son. Emily is adjusting to this change and plans to file for divorce soon."

The duo share a one-year-old son named Sylvester Apollo.

The news comes a week after news outlet Page Six hinted at the possibility of Ratajkowski and McClard's separation when the model was photographed without a wedding ring. Her recent posts also don't feature her wedding band, which was a departure from her usual Instagram pictures, in most of which she is seen flaunting her two diamong rings.

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard tied the knot in New York City after only a few weeks of dating.

In light of the divorce, fans are now speculating about Mcclard's wealth. Here, we explore all that and more.

What is the net worth of Emily Ratajkowski's estranged husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard?

As per news website Married Biography, Sebastian Bear-McClard's net worth in 2022 is $12 million. Websites like Legitnetworth have pegged the amount to be $15 million.

According to The Things, Bear-Mcclard was allegedly involved in a dispute with the landlord of his NoHo apartment in New York, where the former owed him $120,000, which was about two years of rent in a $4900-per-month.

However, the issue was resolved soon after Ratajkowski and McClard moved out of the place, only to buy a $2 million house in Los Angeles.

What does Sebastian Bear-McClard do?

According to his IMDb profile, McClard began his contribution to the entertainment industry as a producer for the 2006 film Still Life. He then went onto produce other projects like, Heaven Knows What, Good Time, Uncut Gems, Goldman v Silverman, Chillin Island, Bodies Bodies Bodies, and Funny Pages.

He also features under acting credits in movies like Force of Circumstance, Buffalo Wings, The Minority, There's Nothing You Can Do, Heaven Knows What and Good Time.

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard first sparked romance rumors in 2018 after they were photographed getting cosy on Valentine's day. A few weeks later, in the same month, the duo got married in an intimate ceremony at New York's City Hall.

However, while talking to Busy Philipps on her show Busy Tonight, the Gone Girl star stated that she and McClard had known each other for years before they started dating.

At the time of writing this article, neither had publicly addressed the divorce.

