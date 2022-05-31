D.L. Hughley and Mo'Nique drama explained as contract claim dispute rages

D.L. Hughley recently responded to Mo’Nique’s rant aimed at the comedian, where the latter called Hughley a ‘b***h n***a’. Mo’Nique had problems with Hughley hosting the event and claimed that it was mentioned in her contract that she would be the last to perform at The Comedy Explosion in Detroit.

Mo’Nique alleged that Hughley attacked her when he said something about her on a tour. She took a dig at his family life, stating that his initials were in regards to him being secretly g*y.

Hughley stated that the ticket stub order indicates that he was always expected to be the headliner. He wrote,

“Against my better judgement, over the objections of my team and 4 other occasions where I said NO, I decided to take a chance and work with Monique.”

Hughley also discussed previous situations in which Mo'Nique felt she was wronged by others such as Oprah, Netflix, and Tyler Perry, and believed she was the problem all along. He stated,

“At some point it can’t be everyone else, IT’S YOU!! Lesson learned.”

Mo’Nique fires at D.L. Hughley

Mo'Nique was unhappy with the fact that D.L. Hughley headlined The Comedy Explosion in Detroit (Images via Michael S. Schwartz and Charles Sykes/Getty Images)

A video of Mo’Nique recently went viral on the internet where she said,

“That’s what the mother***king contract says… ‘Mo’Nique is to be the last mother***king person on the got damn stage. She is the headliner. That’s what I signed the contract for. What kind of real (N-word) would ever attack a got damned black woman?”

Speaking about an old tour, she stated that she felt bad for Hughley’s family along with his wife and said, “(N-word) your name is D.L., what the f**k does it stand for?” Calling Hughley an undercover homos**ual, she asked, “How far are you bending over (N-word) on the DL.” She added that Hughley messed with the wrong person.

Lavern Spicer🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 @lavern_spicer Y’all saw how Monique did DL Hughley?



That’s how I’m going to handle Democrats on the House floor. Y’all saw how Monique did DL Hughley?That’s how I’m going to handle Democrats on the House floor.

D.L. Hughley responded to Mo'Nique a few hours later, asking people to check the order of names on the ticket stub from the previous night. He wrote,

“Against my better judgement, over the objections of my team and 4 other occasions where I said NO, I decided to take a chance and work with Monique.”

He continued and stated that Oprah, Tyler Perry, Charlamagne, Steve Harvey, Lee Daniels, and Netflix were not the problem. He continued,

“Now it’s MY turn. At some point it can’t be everyone else, IT’S YOU!! Lesson learned. I didn’t have anything personal against Monique… People paid a lot of money to laugh, not here about your contract. Apparently, the role you played in PRECIOUS turned out to be an autobiography. I wonder who’s next…”

D.L. Hughley is well-known as the host of BET’s ComicView and for his appearance on the sitcom The Hughleys. He also participated in Dancing with the Stars in 2013 and finished in the 9th position. Mo’Nique is also a comedian who gained recognition for her work in stand-up comedy and made her debut as a member of The Queens of Comedy.

