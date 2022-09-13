What is PnB Rock's net worth? Fortune explored as rapper dies at Los Angeles restaurant

PnB Rock was shot dead during a robbery at a restaurant in Los Angeles on September 12. According to the police, the rapper was with his girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang, at Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles restaurant on Manchester Boulevard when the gunman reportedly demanded jewelry from him before opening fire at around 1:15 pm.

The robber, however, fled the scene after shooting the Selfish singer. PnB Rock, 30, was later declared dead at a hospital.

ML @mlsosick Bruh! RIP PNB ROCK man... Bruh! RIP PNB ROCK man...

Speaking on the shooting, LAPD officer Norma Eisenman said:

“The victim was eating at a table when he was approached by one suspect. Suspect demanded items’ from the rapper, brandished a weapon and fired multiple shots. The suspect removed some items from the victim, entered a waiting vehicle and fled the scene.”

CeeCee 💎 @joraindenise I’m really sick they killed my boy @PnBRock had a hold on me for sure I’m really sick they killed my boy @PnBRock had a hold on me for sure

What was PnB Rock’s main source of income? Net worth of the rapper explored

PnB Rock was considered amongst the top rappers in the country, with several multi-million dollar collaborations and projects that helped him earn a net worth of $3 million.

The rapper made his debut with the mixtape Real N*gga Bangaz in 2014. Best known for his 2016 hit track Single, he released two studio albums, Catch These Vibes (2017) and TrapStar Turnt PopStar (2019).

The rapper rose to success with his hit tracks like Friends, London and Scrub. Each of his songs got him big bucks from the internet, and the royalty earned on them is also a bonus. His 2017 album reached #6 on the US Rap chart and #7 on the US R&B/Hip-Hop chart.

With his second album in 2019, he gained more recognition as he released some great tracks like Deez Streetz, I Need More and Go To Mars. However, his last album SoundCloud Daze, which was released earlier this year, includes the popular songs I’m Chosen and BALENCI.

Moreover, over the years, PnB Rock has collaborated with successful music artists like Meek Mill, XXXTENTACION, Kodak Black, YFN Lucci and Ed Sheeran. Apart from these legendary musicians, Rock has also had successful collaborations with Nicki Minaj, Wiz Khalifa and 2 Chainz.

More about the rapper

The Philadelphia rapper, whose real name is Rakim Hasheem Allen, was born on December 9, 1991. He has two daughters. His eldest daughter, Milan, is from a previous relationship. He welcomed his younger daughter, Xuri, on March 27, 2020, with his current partner Sibounheuang.

PnB is also survived by his brother, PnB Meen, who is also a rapper.

Police are still investigating the fatal shooting that claimed Rock's life. According to The LA Times, LAPD officers are going through surveillance footage from inside the restaurant to identify the shooter. Officers are checking security footage from surrounding businesses to see if there are any images of the suspect leaving.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Somava