What is PnB Rock's daughter's age? All about his kids as rapper is shot and killed in Los Angeles restaurant

On September 12, American rapper PnB Rock was shot dead during a robbery at South Los Angeles' Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles restaurant.
According to the Los Angeles Times, the 30-year-old star was at the eatery when the shooting occurred around 1:15 pm after his girlfriend posted an Instagram story and tagged the location as Inglewood.
Variety reported that a graphic video of the rapper, whose real name is Rakim Allen, is making rounds online where he can be seen lying on the floor in a pool of blood. A source told TMZ that the person took all the rapper's jewelry before running away from the scene.
At 4 pm local time, the LAPD released a public statement referring to a "shooting investigation" of a black male victim on W. Manchester Ave. They eventually concluded that a homicide had occurred at the scene.
PnB Rock is survived by his two daughters, Milan Allen and Xuri Li Sibounheuang.
All you need to know about PnB Rock's daughters
PnB Rock, 30, was a father to two daughters, Milan and Xuri. His first daughter, Milan Allen, was born on October 22, 2013, when the rapper was only 21 years old. The 8-year-old kid is a native of Philadelphia and was frequently featured on her father's social media handles.
As per Famous Birthdays, PnB Rock once fought an Uber driver in front of her, and the video of it went viral.
PnB Rock became a father for the second time in 2020 when he welcomed his second daughter with his girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang. Xuri, the couple's first child, was born on March 27, 2020. At the time, the rapper took to his social media handles to share photos and videos of her while gushing about the new addition to his life.
After news of PnB Rock's sudden demise went viral, several producers and artists like YG, Flo Milli, Sonny Digital, G Herbo, A-Trak, Nicki Minaj, Quavo, Denzel Curry, and G Herbo, among others, took to their social media handles to express their condolences.
The rapper was a native of Philadelphia. He rose to prominence after his 2016 single, Selfish, climbed to No. 51 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. He previously worked with Atlantic Records. After ending his relations with the production company, he released his first single, Luv Me Again, on September 2, 2022.
Rock has worked with several notable rappers throughout his career, including 2 Chainz, Russ, Wiz Khalifa, Nicki Minaj, and even with Swae Lee on 2021's Forever Never.