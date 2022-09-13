What does PnB stand for? Rapper's real name and childhood link explained as Philadelphia artist is shot and killed at 30

Rapper PnB Rock was fatally shot on September 12, 2022, in a south Los Angeles restaurant. The singer was present at the location along with his girlfriend. The 30-year-old was shot multiple times after being robbed at the Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles restaurant located in South Los Angeles.

PnB Rock was visiting the quaint but popular food joint with his girlfriend Stephanie Sibounheuang. The latter shared a picture of the two on Instagram and tagged the restaurant. The image has since been deleted from her profile.

Capt. Kelly Muniz from the Los Angeles Police Department told reporters that the shooting took place around 1:15 pm. Muniz added that the victim was immediately transported to the hospital and was pronounced dead at 1:59 pm.

RUSS @russdiemon Damn man. RIP PNB Rock. So sad Damn man. RIP PNB Rock. So sad

ksi @KSI RIP PNB Rock. I’m just so upset, I’m sorry. My favourite artists are just getting killed man.



It’s not fair. It’s just not fair RIP PNB Rock. I’m just so upset, I’m sorry. My favourite artists are just getting killed man. It’s not fair. It’s just not fair

The rapper’s jewelry was also stolen by the suspect, who fled the scene through a “getaway car” which was waiting in a parking lot. The suspect behind the shooting was not placed under custody at the time of writing this article.

Rakim Hasheem Allen, who goes by the stage name PnB Rock, is survived by his two young children, Milan and Xuri.

PnB Rock's stage name is linked to the street where he grew up

The Gang Up singer hailed from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He was born on December 9, 1991 and raised mostly in Germantown. The rapper's stage name 'PnB' is an acronym for Pastorious and Baynton - the street corner near where he grew up.

BeatStars @BeatStars



continue his legacy by streaming, purchasing, and playing his music reminder: PnB Rock was a 100% independent artist. the revenue generated from his music will go directly to his family, which includes two young daughters.continue his legacy by streaming, purchasing, and playing his music reminder: PnB Rock was a 100% independent artist. the revenue generated from his music will go directly to his family, which includes two young daughters.continue his legacy by streaming, purchasing, and playing his music❤️ https://t.co/YL2OmaX3u1

The musician faced several challenges at a young age. When the rapper was just 15 years old, he lost his father-figure-like uncle when the latter was murdered. Along with dealing with the traumatic event, the rapper also lost a close friend and his older brother.

Speaking about his family life, he told Billboard in 2019:

“I have an autistic brother and he’s older than me but he can’t really talk much. We all take care of him. Then, recently, my oldest brother got killed, so now it’s like now I’m really the oldest. It taught me how to step up.”

As a teen, the musician was sentenced to 33 months behind bars after getting in trouble with the law. However, during his time spent in prison, he began writing several tracks inspired by his childhood.

Unbiased FC Barcelona fan @BrandallKay1 This hits harder now that his gone, PnB Rock will live on forever through his music This hits harder now that his gone, PnB Rock will live on forever through his music🙌💯 https://t.co/GB04dtzFz2

The rapper has expressed in the past that although he faced several challenges in the past, he always rose from it and did his best. Speaking about his personality, he told Fader in 2014:

“I ain’t have everything that I wanted, but I was the class clown, I was funny. I had all the girls. I was cool.

PnB Rock released his debut album GTTM: Going Thru the Motions in 2017 along with Atlantic Records. Not only has he effortlessly mastered R&B melodies, but he has also captured the struggles of his past through his raw lyrics.

Since then, he has also released two other albums titled Catch These Vibes and TrapStar Turnt PopStar. His most recent track, 2 Get You Thru The Rain released in December 2021.

Kenyatta Johnson @CouncilmemberKJ 🏾 🏾 🏾🕊🕊🕊 Rest well! @PnBRock He moved to L.A. to chill and get away from his environment, and to enjoy and pursue his Music Career. When I met him at a “Stop the Violence Rally” at Audenreid H.S. he was a very respectful young man. Sad loss for our City. #peacenotguns 🏾🕊🕊🕊 Rest well! @PnBRock He moved to L.A. to chill and get away from his environment, and to enjoy and pursue his Music Career. When I met him at a “Stop the Violence Rally” at Audenreid H.S. he was a very respectful young man. Sad loss for our City. #peacenotguns 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🕊🕊🕊 https://t.co/SAhBne79yt

Following the rapper’s passing, Philadelphia City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson took to social media to call his death a “sad loss for our city.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Madhur Dave