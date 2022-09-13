Who is Stephanie Sibounheuang? Rapper PnB Rock shot dead moments after girlfriend's Instagram story update

Rapper PnB Rock was recently shot dead after he became the victim of a robbery in south Los Angeles. The incident took place at Roscoe’s House of Chicken ‘N Waffles.

According to TMZ, the shooting was reported to law enforcement at 1:23 pm and graphic footage featured Rock struggling to survive. The rapper was pronounced dead at 1:59 pm.

Prior to his death, Rock’s girlfriend Stephanie Sibounheuang had posted pictures on her Instagram story that featured them eating at Roscoe’s. The restaurant's location was also geo-tagged in the story that has since been deleted.

Speaking about the incident, the Los Angeles Police Cap. Kelly Muniz said:

“The victim was sitting at a table eating with a female witness when he was approached by the suspect. The suspect then brandished a firearm and demanded his property. … The suspect then fired multiple rounds and then appears to remove some property, to what extent we don’t know at this time.”

Damn man. RIP PNB Rock. So sad

After Pop Smoke there's no way we as rappers or our loved ones are still posting locations to our whereabouts. To show waffles & some fried chicken????! He was such a pleasure to work with. Condolences to his mom & family. This makes me feel so sick. Jesus.

Muniz added that the suspect ran away from the location in a car after shooting the suspect. A TMZ source hinted that the shooter may have targeted PnB since no one else was reported to have been shot or injured.

Everything known about PnB Rock’s girlfriend

Born on July 20, 1991, Stephanie Sibounheuang is a well-known fashion designer and model. She is mostly known as the creator of the clothing brand Yi Minx, which has gained recognition for its collection of dresses and bodysuits.

She is active on Instagram, where she promotes brands like Cupcake Mafia and Cake Cosmetics. However, the account remains deactivated for now.

Despite her popularity, Stephanie doesn't have a Wikipedia page and detailed information about her life, family, career and educational background isn't available. All that is known about her is that she has an older sister.

Sibounheuang became famous because of her frequent presence on social media.

Stephanie was arrested back in 2018 on drug charges with PnB Rock. Police officers came to their residence after receiving reports of a certain smell coming from their place. After searching, police found a handgun, some marijuana, and $33,000.

Stephanie was charged with criminal conspiracy, drug possession, and receiving stolen property. The duo was taken to the Bucks County Correctional Facility and the bail was set at $500,000.

Stephanie later became a familiar face in public for her relationship with Rock. The pair are also parents to a daughter, born in 2020.

Journey of PnB Rock in the music industry

PnB Rock was a famous rapper and singer

The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Hasheem Allen, made his debut in 2014 with the mixtape, Real N*gga Bangaz. He then signed a record deal with Atlantic Records the following year and released another mixtape, RnB3.

His next release was a single, titled Selfish, released in June 2016. His fourth mixtape, GTTM: Goin Thru the Motions, was released in January 2017. His first album, TrapStar Turnt PopStar, was released in May 2019 and was featured on Ed Sheeran’s song, Cross Me.

PnB Rock released another song, Ordinary, in January 2020 and this was followed by a mixtape, SoundCloud Daze, in February 2022.

