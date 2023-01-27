Fact Check: Did Kylie Jenner wear a real lion head? Schiaparelli uproar explored

Kylie Jenner attended the Schiaparelli Spring 2023 couture show at the Petit Palais in Paris on Monday, January 23, 2023. The Kardashians star made headlines again as people speculated that she was wearing a real lion head as part of her outfit at the event.

While many on social media bashed Kylie for it, the brand later took to Instagram to clarify that the Schiaparelli gown was made of “foam wool and faux silk fur, and the lion had been hand-painted to look as life-like as possible.” The brand further stated:

“No animals were harmed in making this look."

More details about Kylie Jenner’s gown explored after PETA defends gown by calling it “fabulously innovative”

Just after people created an uproar on social media about Kylie wearing a lion’s head as a showpiece, PETA came forward to defend the Schiaparelli collection. The organization called the animal head “fabulously innovative,” with PETA President Ingrid Newkirk saying:

“Kylie, Naomi, and Irina’s looks celebrate the beauty of wild animals and may be a statement against trophy hunting, in which lions and wolves are torn apart to satisfy human egotism. These fabulously innovative three-dimensional animal heads show that where there’s a will, there’s a way.”

PETA also talked about encouraging 100% cruelty-free designs and said:

“We encourage everyone to stick with 100% cruelty-free designs that showcase human ingenuity and prevent animal suffering.”

Makeup mogul Kylie Jenner wore a lion head with a velvet strapless gown, which was released in the label’s Spring-Summer 2023 couture collection. Kylie completed the outfit with a pair of black Schiaparelli sling-backs with golden embossed toes.

Lid MyZen 🥀☘️🇻🇬🌏 @Lid05 Kylie Jenner dress with giant lion’s head. What do you think? Kylie Jenner dress with giant lion’s head. What do you think? https://t.co/MC5F6wLlTQ

The collection was inspired by Dante’s “inferno” and the Nine Circles of Hell. Russian model Irina Shayk also wore the same dress on the runway during the show.

Fact_Checker_#009 @009Fact Kylie Jenner doesn’t look very happy after seeing Irina Shayk in the same (disturbing) lion head dress as her at a Paris Fashion Week event. Kylie Jenner doesn’t look very happy after seeing Irina Shayk in the same (disturbing) lion head dress as her at a Paris Fashion Week event. https://t.co/6eP6fpxLZ2

Apart from Kylie, Naomi Campbell also walked for the show, wearing a lifelike black wolf’s head.

Furthermore, Kylie also uploaded a bunch of pictures from the event, and captioned it "beauty and the beast."

Kylie Jenner uploaded a bunch of pictures from the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Show at Paris Fashion Week. (Image via Instagram)

“Completely inappropriate”: Social media users disapprove of Kylie’s look at the fashion show in Paris

Social media users were not happy after Kylie Jenner made headlines sporting a lion head on her black strapless dress. Many felt that the dress encouraged exotic fur trade and trophy hunting. One social media user called the video “disturbing” and said:

World Animal News @WorldAnimalNews



Video by Vogue A disturbing video of #KylieJenner wearing a #lion head at the #Schiaparelli ’s fashion show. Although they stated it is faux, how could they possibly think this is fashion? This sends the wrong message & fuels not only the exotic fur trade, but #trophyhunting Video by Vogue A disturbing video of #KylieJenner wearing a #lion head at the #Schiaparelli’s fashion show. Although they stated it is faux, how could they possibly think this is fashion? This sends the wrong message & fuels not only the exotic fur trade, but #trophyhunting! 💔 Video by Vogue https://t.co/q0gCWnbvYN

Here's how others reacted to the dress:

Julie Pillay @Julia3131 As an animal lover, I find this dress of a Lion's Head (Real or Fake) worn by Kylie Jenner disgusting. It's sickening. #KylieJenner As an animal lover, I find this dress of a Lion's Head (Real or Fake) worn by Kylie Jenner disgusting. It's sickening. #KylieJenner https://t.co/ycxFpCj47L

Kerri Reed @KerriRe90691915 Kylie Jenner at a fashion show with faux Lion's head. Completely inappropriate! Kylie Jenner at a fashion show with faux Lion's head. Completely inappropriate! https://t.co/L0uK1rTXc9

Bryn Curt James Hammond @BrynCJHammond



Wearing a faux head like



#stop Every year, foreign hunters export the carcasses (usually just the head and hide) of 665 wild lions from Africa—an average of nearly two lions each day.Wearing a faux head like @KylieJenner isn’t cool, & isn’t celebrating the animal. Every year, foreign hunters export the carcasses (usually just the head and hide) of 665 wild lions from Africa—an average of nearly two lions each day.Wearing a faux head like @KylieJenner isn’t cool, & isn’t celebrating the animal. #stop https://t.co/9RgM5Kt8l4

Furthermore, netizens also commented on Kylie's pictures on Instagram, claiming that her attire was "inappropriate" and "disturbing."

Social media users commented on Kylie's pictures and stated that her attire with a lion's head looked inappropriate, many asked to "Stop promoting animal abuse." (Image via Instagram)

It remains to be seen whether Kylie Jenner will respond to the backlash she's faced this week.

Poll : 0 votes