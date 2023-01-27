Fact Check: Did Kylie Jenner wear a real lion head? Schiaparelli uproar explored

Kylie Jenner attended the Schiaparelli Spring 2023 couture show at the Petit Palais in Paris on Monday, January 23, 2023. The Kardashians star made headlines again as people speculated that she was wearing a real lion head as part of her outfit at the event.
While many on social media bashed Kylie for it, the brand later took to Instagram to clarify that the Schiaparelli gown was made of “foam wool and faux silk fur, and the lion had been hand-painted to look as life-like as possible.” The brand further stated:
“No animals were harmed in making this look."
Just after people created an uproar on social media about Kylie wearing a lion’s head as a showpiece, PETA came forward to defend the Schiaparelli collection. The organization called the animal head “fabulously innovative,” with PETA President Ingrid Newkirk saying:
“Kylie, Naomi, and Irina’s looks celebrate the beauty of wild animals and may be a statement against trophy hunting, in which lions and wolves are torn apart to satisfy human egotism. These fabulously innovative three-dimensional animal heads show that where there’s a will, there’s a way.”
PETA also talked about encouraging 100% cruelty-free designs and said:
“We encourage everyone to stick with 100% cruelty-free designs that showcase human ingenuity and prevent animal suffering.”
Makeup mogul Kylie Jenner wore a lion head with a velvet strapless gown, which was released in the label’s Spring-Summer 2023 couture collection. Kylie completed the outfit with a pair of black Schiaparelli sling-backs with golden embossed toes.
The collection was inspired by Dante’s “inferno” and the Nine Circles of Hell. Russian model Irina Shayk also wore the same dress on the runway during the show.
Apart from Kylie, Naomi Campbell also walked for the show, wearing a lifelike black wolf’s head.
Furthermore, Kylie also uploaded a bunch of pictures from the event, and captioned it "beauty and the beast."
Social media users were not happy after Kylie Jenner made headlines sporting a lion head on her black strapless dress. Many felt that the dress encouraged exotic fur trade and trophy hunting. One social media user called the video “disturbing” and said:
Furthermore, netizens also commented on Kylie's pictures on Instagram, claiming that her attire was "inappropriate" and "disturbing."
It remains to be seen whether Kylie Jenner will respond to the backlash she's faced this week.