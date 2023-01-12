"No excuse to support such a violent industry": PETA calls out Dakota Johnson in an open letter over latest Gucci handbag campaign

American actress Dakota Johnson was called out by the global nonprofit organization PETA after she was featured in Gucci's new ad campaign.

On Wednesday, January 11, Italian fashion company Gucci shared pictures from their latest campaign, Jackie 1961, that featured the 33-year-old star rocking its accessories, including animal skin handbags.

The Celebrity Outreach Principal of PETA, Jessica Shotorbani, wrote a strongly worded letter (obtained by TMZ) to Dakota Johnson for "modeling real python and crocodile skins."

"Gucci's use of exotic skins and your promotion of its products is extremely damaging."

The organization has asked Johnson to pledge to stop promoting and wearing exotic-skin fashion items.

"There are so many vegan alternatives to python and crocodile skin available today that there's really no excuse to support this violent industry."

PETA pointed out the horrors of the exotic-skin industry to Dakota Johnson

In the same letter, PETA's Celebrity Outreach Principal, Shotorbani, revealed the process behind obtaining crocodile skin for luxe items.

"Crocodiles killed for their skins are often kept in filthy, crowded tanks on 'crocodile farms.' Workers have been documented electroshocking crocodiles then attempting to kill them by cutting their necks and ramming metal rods down their spines."

Shotorbani then detailed the process behind snake skins, stating that the hunters invade their homes, "nail them to trees," and skin them alive before putting them in a pile to die.

"Snakes can suffer for days before succumbing to shock or dehydration. The killing of these snakes is so cruel that in California, it would be illegal to buy the very goods you're promoting, because their sale is banned."

On its website, Gucci claims the products range from "distinct styles in crocodile to new favorites in python," priced between $3,100 to $31,000.

Moreover, Gucci's famed line-ups, like Gucci Horsebit 1955, GG Marmont, Dionysus, etc., "are given refined canvases."

In Gucci's latest ad campaign, Dakota Johnson can be seen rocking luxe items, including a Jackie 1961 bag which she was seen carrying in everyday situations like shopping for groceries, grabbing flowers, and even visiting the gym.

The latest campaign was shot by British photographer Glen Luchford. It was inspired by how media followed the late former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.

Born on October 4, 1989, Dakota Johnson is a native of Austin, Texas. She is the daughter of actors Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson. She began her acting career in 1989 by appearing in Crazy in Alabama as Sondra.

Some of her other credits include The Social Network, Beastly, Ben and Kate, Need for Speed, Fifty Shades of Grey, Black Mass, Fifty Shades Freed, The Peanut Butter Falcon, Cha Cha Real Smooth, Persuasion, etc.

