Who is Nancy Gonzalez? Celebrity designer accused of smuggling crocodile handbags

Famous fashion designer Nancy Gonzalez has been arrested on accusations of smuggling crocodile handbags. Following the charges, she might be sent to prison for 25 years or may have to pay a fine of $500,000.

Although selling a few crocodile skins is legal, it requires a certificate which is expensive and takes a long process.

According to investigators, Gonzalez smuggled several handbags by paying passengers to carry them in their luggage on flights. The designer also asked them to say the bags were gifts from relatives if anyone questioned them.

The handbags have been priced at around $10,000 each. Investigators from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said that 12 people were carrying four handbags while boarding a flight to the United States. They added that the round-trip tickets for the flights were paid for by Gonzalez.

Nancy Gonzalez is well-known as one of the most celebrated handbag designers and her products are famous for their vibrant colors and luxurious textures. She uses precious skins and a distinct color palette in her bags that are now loved by everyone.

Nancy Gonzalez with Innovation Award and Senior Vice President and Director, Bergdorf Goodman Linda Fargo (Image via Brian Bedder/Getty Images)

Gonzalez has always been known as a soft-spoken woman with the utmost conviction and unfathomable determination. She started by creating handbags that portrayed the natural beauty and culture of Colombia. The "quality, exclusivity, authenticity, and timelessness" are the main positive points of her brand.

Nancy first sold her products in the U.S. in 1998 and her first was an eight-piece collection at Bergdorf Goodman. The chief executive officer of The Neiman Marcus Group said at the time that Nancy Gonzalez was one of the key brands in their accessories department. The CEO also added that they had a successful long-term relationship with the designer.

The fundamental virtue of distinctive craftsmanship is what makes Gonzalez’s collections unique. She applies accurate design and quality to her products. All of her bags are handcrafted by a team of local artists with the ability of ancestral origin and a desire to achieve the best quality.

Gonzalez is dedicated to enhancing her native community and is committed to improving the well-being of her employees and their families. She also works for social change by employing women and providing daycare for their children.

She works to imprint her employees with dignity, optimism, and structure by offering a proper work environment.

Nancy Gonzalez’s designs have always been modern despite being inspired by classical elements. The designer says that nature is her best accomplice and her source of inspiration is life. With her designs, she aims to convey joy, benevolence, and strength through her designs to create an emotional relationship between her clients and the bags.

Her brand's collection is sold at around 300 luxury retailers like Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus, Tsum, and more. The Columbian designer owns two boutiques in Seoul, Korea, with the recent being opened at an IFC mall in Hong Kong.

Nancy Gonzalez's brand received the Brand of the Year award from the Accessories Council in 2007.

