“People are so weird”: Khloe Kardashian Photoshop drama explained as reality star denies editing her waistline in now-deleted picture

Khloe Kardashian made headlines once again after she posted a picture of herself in a black catsuit. Although Khloe possibly only meant to show off her curves, the socialite ended up getting slammed online.

Several netizens thought that the picture posted on social media was heavily Photoshopped. They reported that her waist looked smaller than usual.

Netizens slam Khloe Kardashian for reportedly sharing heavily photoshopped images on social media. (Image via Khloe Kardashian/ Instagram)

After the entire Photoshop fiasco, Khloe Kardashian took to Twitter to address the allegations. Denying that she Photoshopped the images, Khloe Kardashian was quick to comment on how she didn’t even upload the picture. She headed to Twitter and said:

“I never even posted this photo. Maybe my glam did but I didn’t. Also, I mean…. The bent lines in the back lol please."

"I never even posted this photo. Maybe my glam did but I didn't. Also, I mean…. The bent lines in the back lol please."

However, through this Tweet, netizens assumed that Khloe was just putting the blame on her glam team. They believed that Kardashian was stating that her team might have edited the picture. However, Khloe later cleared the air by saying:

“Wait not sayin my glam did that either in just saying I didn’t post this photo on my page. Where’s the receipts that I did lol people are so weird."

"Wait not sayin my glam did that either in just saying I didn't post this photo on my page. Where's the receipts that I did lol people are so weird."

Meanwhile, after massive criticism, Khloe deleted the controversial picture from all her social media handles.

Netizens troll Khloe Kardashian for posting Photoshopped images of herself during Paris Fashion Week

Social media users targeted Khloe as many believed that her waistline looked extremely small in recent pictures that surfaced online. They also thought the image had been manipulated as the walls behind the popular personality appeared warped.

At the same time, a lot of netizens questioned her about who was responsible for her Instagram post. A user said:

“Uhmmmm... Ofcoss u posted it. Who else but you? It's literally your insta.”

"Uhmmmm... Ofcoss u posted it. Who else but you? It's literally your insta."

Khloe also once opened up about the matter and called out the edits made in Hulu’s The Kardashians.

At the time, she said:

“It’s never the interview—it’s more the aftermath. You have to listen to everybody say this or judge you or overanalyze something you say or pick this apart. Even when I barely did retouching, I’m so afraid to post it because people are gonna say I did.”

This is certainly not the first time that a Kardashian has been slammed by netizens for allegedly Photoshopping images online.

