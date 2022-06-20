“Definitely NOT True”: The Kardashians star Khloe responds to dating rumors with an NBA player

The Kardashians star Khloe has cleared rumors of her dating another NBA player post-break-up with Chicago Bulls star Tristan Thompson. The reality star denied the rumors, saying that is “Definitely NOT True” and is instead focusing on herself and her daughter.

The rumor was reported by Instagram gossip account DeuxMoi. Following the rumor, the reality star set the record straight on Kardashian fan account @kardashiansocial, denying that she is dating an NBA player.

All about Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson

During Hulu’s The Kardashians finale, Khloe found out about Tristan Thompson’s another cheating scandal through the news and her sister Kim. She found out that Tristan had fathered a baby with Maralee Nichols. The news left her devastated.

In the final episode, Khloé opened up in the confessional about her thoughts about the cheating scandal, saying:

"I'm replaying every event, every grand gesture, every trip, every date… all of that was a lie....Everything is an act of betrayal, everything is a lie. It's manipulation, it's deceit. Did Tristan have every opportunity to tell me? Yes. Was Tristan going to tell me if there wasn't a baby involved? Absolutely not. And that shows a lot about his character. The entire thing is despicable."

However, the reality star also tweeted about "forgiveness" after watching Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal on The Kardashians finale that aired on Thursday. She wrote:

Khloé @khloekardashian Life is full of lessons, teachable moments. We should handle them with grace/love. Even if we are hurt by them. Take ur moment, cry/scream but remain composed & remember that Love heals & teaches more than anger or hate ever will. We all deserve forgiveness and most of all… LOVE Life is full of lessons, teachable moments. We should handle them with grace/love. Even if we are hurt by them. Take ur moment, cry/scream but remain composed & remember that Love heals & teaches more than anger or hate ever will. We all deserve forgiveness and most of all… LOVE

The Good American founder has dated a number of NBA stars, including Rashad McCants, Lamar Odom, former NBA player Rick Fox, and Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden.

She was married to Odom but substance abuse and infidelity broke up their marriage. The former couple finalised their divorce in 2016, three years after the reality star originally filed to end their marriage.

She later fell in love with Tristan but he also cheated on Khloe right before she gave birth to their daughter True. He has also been in the news for cheating on her on a few other occasions.

The on-again-off-again couple have managed to work through serious challenges in the past. However, in an interview with Robin Roberts, the reality star admitted that there is romantically nothing left between them. She said:

"I still think he's a great guy, and he's a great dad. He's just not the guy for me."

Her dating rumors started soon after her final episode, but she shut down the rumors, saying she is not dating anyone and is spending time with her daughter.

Despite the issues, Khloe and Tristan were seen together a day before Father's Day, out for lunch in Calabasas with their daughter.

They were joined by her momager Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian's youngest kids Chicago West, Psalm West and Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream Kardashian. The kids' nannies too, were there with them.

