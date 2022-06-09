The Kardashians Episode 9: How Kim, Kourtney and Kylie reacted to Tristan Thompson cheating on Khloe

Episode 9 of The Kardashians was shocking for fans as well as for the Kardashians themselves because they found out that Tristan Thompson had cheated on Khloe again and also fathered a son.

The revelation surprised the entire clan, and the sisters felt terrible for her since she had given Tristan Thompson a second chance in their relationship. Kylie said that her elder sister “doesn’t deserve this.”

Kim, Kourtney, and Kylie shocked by Tristan Thompson cheating on Khloe again

In the latest episode of Hulu show The Kardashians, fans witnessed how Kim, Kourtney, and Kylie found out about NBA star Tristan Thompson’s infidelity in December 2021 before Khloe did, leaving them furious and sad at the same time.

Kim was at the gym when she saw various news outlets reporting about Thompson’s paternity lawsuit filed by personal trainer Maralee Nichols on her phone. She called Kylie, saying:

“I’m like shaking for her. My soul dies for her.”

Upon learning more facts and reading the legal document containing Thompson’s declaration in the case, Kylie asked Kim:

“Is Tristan like the worst person on the planet?”

Kim then read the paperwork that he had filed. Tristan admitted to having s*xual intercourse with the with the petitioner but said that he was unsure about the paternity claims. Kim informed her sisters that he was asking for a paternity test.

“Khloé threw him his 30th birthday party. He went home from the 30th birthday party, went to Houston to play on the road — we can check his schedule — and then slept with this girl."

The sisters were furious after learning all the details of the situation. They could not believe that their sister would have to suffer yet again because of Thompson. Kylie said:

“It's just insane in general. This is a never-ending swirl."

Kourtney, who also joined the conversation, said that the situation could not be more awful, and Kylie pointed out:

"She [Khloe] doesn't deserve this. This has to be her final sign."

The episode ended with Khloe finding out about the affair after Kim messaged her.

Fans react to Tristan Thompson's infidelity

After the release of Episode 9, fans took to Twitter to express their anger and disappointment with Thompson.

Calvin Mills @itscalvinmills #tristanthompson @khloekardashian Literally just finished watching episode 9. I know this is old news but you deserve better than Tristan. He’s actually a full faced LIAR & MANIPULATOR. It’s the fact that he talks to Kris about wanting to marry you. SMH the disrespect! #shameonyoutristanthompson @khloekardashian Literally just finished watching episode 9. I know this is old news but you deserve better than Tristan. He’s actually a full faced LIAR & MANIPULATOR. It’s the fact that he talks to Kris about wanting to marry you. SMH the disrespect! #shameonyoutristanthompson #tristanthompson

summer @mericastopmodel #khloekardashian #TristanThompson Tristan Thompson is such a piece of shit to Khloe and a sad excuse for a man. Khloe deserves the world. 🤍 #Kardashians Tristan Thompson is such a piece of shit to Khloe and a sad excuse for a man. Khloe deserves the world. 🤍 #Kardashians #khloekardashian #TristanThompson

Sarah Halligan @SarahHalligram #TheKardashians Bad enough Tristan cheating but Khloe only finding out AFTER Tristan released the statement on the due date is the lowest of low!!! Coward! #TristanThompson Bad enough Tristan cheating but Khloe only finding out AFTER Tristan released the statement on the due date is the lowest of low!!! Coward! #TristanThompson #TheKardashians https://t.co/NVjqLp9z60

Nermin Moustafa ☮️ @N_Nermz



@kardashianshulu #TheKardashians #KhloeKardashian #TristanThompson Does this man have no shame? like come on. I don’t understand how anyone with a daughter-can treat the person they supposedly love that way. let alone the mother of your child. Does this man have no shame? like come on. I don’t understand how anyone with a daughter-can treat the person they supposedly love that way. let alone the mother of your child. @kardashianshulu #TheKardashians #KhloeKardashian #TristanThompson

Tristan Thompson released an apology

At the time, Tristan Thompson admitting to fathering a child with another woman while he was still dating Khloe, with whom he shares a daughter, True. After the paternity test revealed that he was in fact the father of the child, he apologized to her in a public statement, released in January 2022.

“Khloe, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Thompson had cheated on Khloe previously as well. His first cheating scandal came to light just two days before she gave birth to their daughter in 2018. The following year, Thompson was once again accused of cheating on her with the Kardashians' family friend Jordyn Woods.

