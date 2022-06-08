“What a disappointment”: Netizens divided over Sarah Paulson following Amber Heard on Instagram after defamation trial 

Several celebrities have opined on the news-breaking Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial, with the latest being Sarah Paulson. The American Horror Story actress recently followed Heard on Instagram after the case’s verdict was released. This has left netizens divided.

While some tweets are in favor of Paulson and Heard, some Twitter users are not in favor of Paulson following Heard on Instagram. One tweet read:

“Sarah Paulson supports Amber Heard. What a disappointment.”

The two actresses have not worked on any film together in the past. Sarah Paulson has not commented on the defamation trial till date. Her taking the step to follow the Aquaman actress on Instagram has seemingly confirmed that she supported Amber Heard throughout the trial. Other celebrities who have publicly sided with the actress include Kathy Griffin, Howard Stern, Julia Fox and David Krumholtz, among others.

The seven-member jury in Fairfax, Virginia, found Heard guilty of defamation charges. Her ex-husband Depp alleged that Heard's December 2018 op-ed piece, published in The Washington Post, was defamatory. The actress was ordered to pay Johnny Depp $10.35 million in compensatory and punitive damages. The Pirates of the Caribbean star was also ordered to pay Heard two million dollars as she was defamed by Depp’s lawyer Adam Waldman, as he called her domestic abuse allegations a “hoax.”

Netizens react to Sarah Paulson following Amber Heard on Instagram

Internet users were divided over the Ocean 8 actress following Amber Heard on Instagram. Johnny Depp fans swarmed the internet in disbelief when Paulson’s actions were brought to their attention. However, Amber Heard’s fans were pleased to notice Heard’s fellow actress extend support.

A few tweets read:

dia @sparrowjvck i can’t have nice things sarah paulson supports amber heard … i loved heri can’t have nice things sarah paulson supports amber heard … i loved her 😐 i can’t have nice things

lana @heardwilde 🥰🥰 SARAH PAULSON STARTED FOLLOWING AMBER HEARD ON INSTAGRAM!🥰🥰 SARAH PAULSON STARTED FOLLOWING AMBER HEARD ON INSTAGRAM! 😭🥰🥰 https://t.co/1DLwS2Nqm2

emma @milfdredratched to all of the people furious about sarah paulson supporting amber heard i suggest you research the uk trial, which amber won, and retain the fact that the american trial noted she was abused but silenced her from speaking about it. to all of the people furious about sarah paulson supporting amber heard i suggest you research the uk trial, which amber won, and retain the fact that the american trial noted she was abused but silenced her from speaking about it.

aya ⚧ @xthefordx TELL ME THAT SARAH PAULSON IS NOT SUPPORTING AMBER HEARD! PLS TELL ME SARAH PAULSON IS NOT SUPPORTING AMBER HEARD! SARAH SUPPORTING RACIST ABUSERS AND LIARS???? TELL ME THAT SARAH PAULSON IS NOT SUPPORTING AMBER HEARD! PLS TELL ME SARAH PAULSON IS NOT SUPPORTING AMBER HEARD! SARAH SUPPORTING RACIST ABUSERS AND LIARS????

Becky @Beckwise85 Sarah Paulson started following Amber Heard on IG... ugh, I knew there was something I didn't like about her... Sarah Paulson started following Amber Heard on IG... ugh, I knew there was something I didn't like about her... https://t.co/V8bwOmpCNk

𝓜🕊 @imsopretty37474 like why did sarah paulson actually follow amber heardlike why did sarah paulson actually follow amber heard 😐 like why

chelsea🤺vdepp @chelsea_depp Sarah Paulson supports amber heard today is not a good day Sarah Paulson supports amber heard today is not a good day

mati @swftszn Just saw someone unstan sarah paulson only because she followed amber heard nahhhhh Just saw someone unstan sarah paulson only because she followed amber heard nahhhhh

Among the others who showed support for the 36-year-old actress was actress Mia Farrow. She posted a New Yorker story on social media which read that “The Depp-Heard Verdict Is Chilling.” She quoted the writer Jessica Winter who said that domestic violence victims will fell “disbelieved, shames and ostracized” after the verdict was announced.

Actress Julia Fox also opined in May that it was impossible for Heard to physically abuse Johnny Depp due to the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory star’s physical and financial power relative to hers.

Actor David Krumholtz, who worked with Amber Heard on the 2011 series The Playboy Club, slammed Depp publicly. He stated:

“Drugs and alcohol turn men into monsters. I believe Amber Heard. She is not innocent. But she IS a victim. Johnny Depp's smugness during the trial is sickening.”

Johnny Depp joins TikTok

After the actor’s legal win, Depp took to the video sharing platform to thank his fans for their endless support. The video showed Johnny Depp waving to his fans outside the Fairfax court where the trial took place. One could also see Depp perform with musician Jeff Beck in the video. The actor wrote in the caption:

“To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together. You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, JD.”

jas ✨ @mculokii JOHNNY DEPP POSTED HIS FIRST TIKTOK AND CAMILLE VASQUEZ GOT PROMOTED TO A PARTNER AT BROWN RUDNICK??!!?! WE JUST KEEP WINNING YALL JOHNNY DEPP POSTED HIS FIRST TIKTOK AND CAMILLE VASQUEZ GOT PROMOTED TO A PARTNER AT BROWN RUDNICK??!!?! WE JUST KEEP WINNING YALL 💯👏

The actor has amassed a large following on TikTok, where the hashtag ‘JusticeforJohnnyDepp’ took over the platform. Videos in support of the actor have totalled more than 20 billion views.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far