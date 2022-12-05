Is Elon Musk Asian? Ethnicity explored as Kanye West labels Twitter CEO "half Chinese" in Instagram post

After Kanye West’s Twitter account got suspended, he recently took a dig at the new CEO, Elon Musk. In an Instagram post, West claimed that Musk could be “half Chinese.” Speaking about his childhood pictures, Kanye wrote:

“Am I the only one who thinks Elon could be half Chinese? Have you ever seen his pics as a child? Take a Chinese genius and mate them with a South African supermodel and we have an Elon."

He also mentioned Obama in the same post and said:

"I say an Elon because they probably made 10 to 30 Elons and he is the first genetic hybrid that stuck..Well let's not forget about Obama."

Adding how he is sorry for using curse words in the church, he also promoted YE24 by saying:

“YE24 Let's Unify and find out LUAFO."

Calling himself the “future president of United States,” Kanye captioned his message as:

"On Jay Zs birthday Future president of the United States Ye uses Mark Zuckerberg's platform to incite a mass investigation of Elon Musk's childhood photos in the midst of Balenciagagate I call this The theory of everything Problem solved Praise God."

Elon Musk was born to a South African father and a Canadian mother: Ethnicity of the Twitter CEO explored

Elon Musk, born in June 1971, in Pretoria, South Africa, was born to a South African father and a Canadian mother. Hence, considering this, none of the parents have a Chinese background. It is not known if the parents have any links or roots that belong to the Chinese heritage.

At the same time, the SpaceX and Tesla CEO lived in South Africa until 1988, that is till the time he completed his higher education. Thereafter, he obtained his Canadian passport and migrated to Ontario, where he attended Queen’s University.

Furthermore, in 1992, he was transferred to the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, where he obtained his degree in physics and economics.

He also studied physics at Stanford University, California, which he only attended for a few days, as he started his experiments with the internet.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that someone has questioned Elon Musk’s race. Back in June 2022, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis referred to Elon Musk as “African American.” This started a debate on social media, where many people questioned the ethnicity of the Tesla CEO.

However, it was later brought to light that Elon Musk is not an African American. Instead, he is a white South African.

However, it was later brought to light that Elon Musk is not an African American. Instead, he is a white South African.

“Bro just be typing”: Netizens troll Kanye West on the “half Chinese” comment

Netizens weren't happy with Kanye West’s comments about Elon Musk and hit back at the rapper. Social media users have now started to think that Kanye is just “typing,” and not thinking while posting any of the things he has been commenting on for a while. A netizen commented on Kanye’s post and said:

“Bro just be typing.”



While a few outrightly called him “antisemite,” others commented and said:

“Hi. seriously, about this post. Are they about visions you've been seeing or unknown facts you are releasing? I really want to understand your feelings and get to know what's on your mind. I'm just curious about you.”



Kanye West’s Twitter account was suspended after he violated the site’s rules against incitement to violence. From Adolf Hitler to Alex Jones, to even his infamous anti-Semitic comments, all of these have contributed to banning him from the microblogging website.

