Face Check: Did Hitler invent the microphone? Kanye claim gets trolled online 

Disgraced rapper Kanye West praised Nazi leader Adolf Hitler in his most recent InfoWars appearance. The controversial rapper also claimed that the latter invented the microphone. This left many wondering whether Ye’s statement was accurate. However, it was not. Hitler did not invent the microphone.

In the Alex Jones show, the Praise God singer attempted to explain that Hitler had some redeeming qualities. Speaking about the Nazi leader, West said:

“Well, I see good things about him. I love everyone. The Jewish people are not going to tell me you can love us and or you can love what we’re doing to your contracts, but this guy that invented highways and invented the very microphone that I use as a musician- you cannot say out loud that he ever did anything goof. I’m done with that. I’m done with the classifications. Every human being has something of value that they bring to the table, especially Hitler.”

Kanye West went on to add that he does not like to associate the word "evil" with the Nazis. He stated that he loved the Jews and Nazis as well.

The 45-year-old then compared his ongoing cancelation to the Jews’ Holocaust experience. West said:

“There are Jewish people basically hiding me under their floorboards right now. It’s like a reverse version of the Holocaust.”

Netizens were outraged by the rapper’s blatant antisemitic statements. While many continued to fire at the rapper on Twitter, others found it hilarious that West believed that Hitler invented the microphone when in reality he did not.

Kanye West's claims debunked: Adolf Hitler did not invent the microphone

The Nazi leader did not invent the microphone. Although the real inventor is up for debate, many believe that it was created by David Edward Hughes, who developed devices in England. It is also believed that Emilie Berliner and Thomas Edison contributed to the development of microphones in the United States in the mid-1870s. Edison eventually secured patent rights for the invention of the carbon microphone.

Inventor and acoustician James Edward Maceo West from the United States also holds over 250 foreign and national patents for the production and design of the microphone.

With much debate over who the sole inventor of the microphone really is, it certainly was not Adolf Hitler. However, following its invention the Nazi leader used the microphone.

Netizens is splits after Kanye West claims that Hitler created the microphone

Internet users were left astounded that Kanye West believed that Hitler created the microphone. Many joked about how several netizens would resort to researching on who created the device following West’s statements.

Who created highways?

Hitler did not create highways either. The Mesopotamians were the first to crate paved roads around 4000 BC. Scottish engineers Thomas Telford and John Loudon McAdam were credited with creating the first modern roads by the US Department of Transportation.

RDavis @RDavis7360 @kanyewest You are not on a righteous Christian crusade. You are bugging out. Hitler did not invent highways. @kanyewest You are not on a righteous Christian crusade. You are bugging out. Hitler did not invent highways.

The first highway that was created in America was much before Hitler was born. However, Hitler introduced a series of major highways in Nazi Germany. Yet, it is important to note that Hitler certainly did not invent them.

