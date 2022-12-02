"This is sick, dangerous, hateful stuff": Kanye logo sparks mass outrage over Swastika symbol inside the Star of David 

Kanye West posted a picture of a swastika intertwined within the Star of David on his official Twitter account. This comes after the controversial rapper claimed to “like” Hitler in his most recent InfoWars podcast appearance. Netizens have since taken to social media to express their rage against Ye and his antisemitic statements.

Kanye West took to the social media platform to promote his 2024 presidential run. He posted an image of the Nazi’s swastika symbol inside the Star of David. For those unversed, the latter symbolizes the Jewish identity. In the tweet, he also wrote:

“YE24 LOVE EVERYONE.”

Kanye West also included the hashtag “LOVESPEECH”

John Aravosis 🇺🇸🇬🇷🏳️‍🌈 @aravosis Twitter just told me that there is nothing wrong with Kanye West posting a swastika in a Star of David. You’re a real piece of work, @elonmusk Twitter just told me that there is nothing wrong with Kanye West posting a swastika in a Star of David. You’re a real piece of work, @elonmusk. https://t.co/E1ualfrudV

After posting the disturbing image, he proceeded to show support to the now-canceled fashion house Balenciaga and shared his hatred towards p*rnography in a series of tweets.

ye @kanyewest I stand by Balenciaga and denounce all witch hunts and I cancel cancel culture Jesus is King Ending trafficking doesn’t start or end with a fashion campaign for Christ Sake I stand by Balenciaga and denounce all witch hunts and I cancel cancel culture Jesus is King Ending trafficking doesn’t start or end with a fashion campaign for Christ Sake https://t.co/Qb0VGHC1A4

Netizens react to Kanye West posting an image of the swastika inside the Star of David

Internet users showed no support towards the Yeezy designer who was seemingly promoting antisemitism. Netizens endlessly fired at the Praise God singer and expressed concern towards his influence on youngsters. Many also noted how it took Twitter almost an hour to remove the disturbing image from his profile.

As netizens took to the platform to condemn his actions, Instagram page StopAntisemitism tweeted:

“Horrifying- a swastika embedded within a Jewish star. Does Kanye West have to physically hurt a Jewish person before you act @elonmusk?”

StopAntisemitism @StopAntisemites



Does Kanye West have to physically hurt a Jewish person before you act Horrifying - a swastika embedded within a Jewish star.Does Kanye West have to physically hurt a Jewish person before you act @elonmusk Horrifying - a swastika embedded within a Jewish star.Does Kanye West have to physically hurt a Jewish person before you act @elonmusk? https://t.co/VUs1MdhK4o

A few other critics of West tweeted:

MeidasTouch @MeidasTouch Kanye West just posted a photo of a swastika inside of the Star of David. This is abhorrent and dangerous. Shame on anyone who has enabled and supported him on his crusade against the Jewish people. We refuse to be silent in the face of this deplorable anti-Semitism. Never again. Kanye West just posted a photo of a swastika inside of the Star of David. This is abhorrent and dangerous. Shame on anyone who has enabled and supported him on his crusade against the Jewish people. We refuse to be silent in the face of this deplorable anti-Semitism. Never again.

Jed @SoulWasTaken Kanye West tweeting out a Swastika inside a Star of David is, without exaggeration, the most insane thing I think I've witnessed in my entire life. Kanye West tweeting out a Swastika inside a Star of David is, without exaggeration, the most insane thing I think I've witnessed in my entire life.

Ambereen Dadabhoy 🪬 @DrDadabhoy Kanye West tweeting that image of a swastika inside the Star of David is disgusting and an open act of anti-Jewish prejudice and hatred. It’s not provocative speech. It’s designed to make antisemitism acceptable and edgy. Kanye West tweeting that image of a swastika inside the Star of David is disgusting and an open act of anti-Jewish prejudice and hatred. It’s not provocative speech. It’s designed to make antisemitism acceptable and edgy.

Joshua Gale @joshuagale75 Antonio Brown: "Nobody can ruin their Legacy as badly as me! NO ONE!"



Kanye West: "Hold my Swastika." Antonio Brown: "Nobody can ruin their Legacy as badly as me! NO ONE!"Kanye West: "Hold my Swastika."

sylvi @unhingedblues Star of David inside of a swastika symbol is the biggest insult towards Jewish people. I've had enough of Kanye. This time is really huge, even as the most tolerant human being on the planet i can't tolerate this one. 🥴 Star of David inside of a swastika symbol is the biggest insult towards Jewish people. I've had enough of Kanye. This time is really huge, even as the most tolerant human being on the planet i can't tolerate this one. 🥴😤

dirtbag left milk hotel @postpunkpoet finished three hours of group therapy just to log on a see kanye west tweet a swastika inside the star of david… i gotta go back… finished three hours of group therapy just to log on a see kanye west tweet a swastika inside the star of david… i gotta go back… https://t.co/xUUGWsQO8t

Reek @TheOgBlackMan Kanye put a swastika in the Star of David, and said CP3 was with Kim K. I don’t think we’ve seen this level of unhinged before. Kanye put a swastika in the Star of David, and said CP3 was with Kim K. I don’t think we’ve seen this level of unhinged before.

Ace🏃🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ @meanprude Kanye just posted a star David with a swastika inside it. I don’t wanna see any more bemusement. “He’s mentally ill,” and? Lmao. Like I hate that so much, wtf. Kanye just posted a star David with a swastika inside it. I don’t wanna see any more bemusement. “He’s mentally ill,” and? Lmao. Like I hate that so much, wtf.

justin @avocadojuice44 hopefully now that kanye’s in the hitler loving swastika posting phase of his fall, normies will start to understand he’s just a fascist in his ideology. but i’m just being hopeful, the stans will do what stans do hopefully now that kanye’s in the hitler loving swastika posting phase of his fall, normies will start to understand he’s just a fascist in his ideology. but i’m just being hopeful, the stans will do what stans do

Kanye West goes on anti-Semitic rant on InfoWars

Prior to causing havoc on Twitter, the 45-year-old appeared on InfoWars hosted by Alex Jones. As he continued to spew anti-Jew speech, the rapper said that he did not deserve to be called a Nazi or demonized.

The ex-husband of Kim Kardashian then began to speak about his thoughts on Hitler. He said- “I like Hitler” and went on to add that he could recognize some “good things about Hitler.” The rapper added:

“I love everyone. Jewish people are not going to tell me you can love us, and you can love what we’re doing to you with the contracts, and you can love what we’re pushing with the p*rnography. But this guy that invented hughways, invented the very microphone that I use as a musician, you can’t say out loud that his person even did anything good, and I’m done with that.”

Kanye then said that everyone has value they bring to the table, “especially Hitler.”

Alex Jones, a far-right conspiracy theorist, pushed back against West’s hate speech and said that he does not like Nazis. He added- “I don’t like what some of the mafias are doing either,”

In response, West said that he likes Hitler.

West appeared on the podcast after being photographed with his daughter North West, who was wearing the Star of David on a sweatshirt. The clothing item also included the words “Donda” and the date 8.5.21.

Kanye West shopping with his daughter, North West (Image via Backgrid)

The sweatshirt was part of West’s merchandise collection that was released during the Donda album’s listening event over a year ago.

