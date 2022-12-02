"This is sick, dangerous, hateful stuff": Kanye logo sparks mass outrage over Swastika symbol inside the Star of David 

Kanye West posted a picture of a swastika intertwined within the Star of David on his official Twitter account. This comes after the controversial rapper claimed to “like” Hitler in his most recent InfoWars podcast appearance. Netizens have since taken to social media to express their rage against Ye and his antisemitic statements.
Kanye West took to the social media platform to promote his 2024 presidential run. He posted an image of the Nazi’s swastika symbol inside the Star of David. For those unversed, the latter symbolizes the Jewish identity. In the tweet, he also wrote:
“YE24 LOVE EVERYONE.”
Kanye West also included the hashtag “LOVESPEECH”
The image appears to have been created using the latest version of Adobe Photoshop.
After posting the disturbing image, he proceeded to show support to the now-canceled fashion house Balenciaga and shared his hatred towards p*rnography in a series of tweets.
Netizens react to Kanye West posting an image of the swastika inside the Star of David
Internet users showed no support towards the Yeezy designer who was seemingly promoting antisemitism. Netizens endlessly fired at the Praise God singer and expressed concern towards his influence on youngsters. Many also noted how it took Twitter almost an hour to remove the disturbing image from his profile.
As netizens took to the platform to condemn his actions, Instagram page StopAntisemitism tweeted:
“Horrifying- a swastika embedded within a Jewish star. Does Kanye West have to physically hurt a Jewish person before you act @elonmusk?”
A few other critics of West tweeted:
Kanye West goes on anti-Semitic rant on InfoWars
Prior to causing havoc on Twitter, the 45-year-old appeared on InfoWars hosted by Alex Jones. As he continued to spew anti-Jew speech, the rapper said that he did not deserve to be called a Nazi or demonized.
The ex-husband of Kim Kardashian then began to speak about his thoughts on Hitler. He said- “I like Hitler” and went on to add that he could recognize some “good things about Hitler.” The rapper added:
“I love everyone. Jewish people are not going to tell me you can love us, and you can love what we’re doing to you with the contracts, and you can love what we’re pushing with the p*rnography. But this guy that invented hughways, invented the very microphone that I use as a musician, you can’t say out loud that his person even did anything good, and I’m done with that.”
Kanye then said that everyone has value they bring to the table, “especially Hitler.”
Alex Jones, a far-right conspiracy theorist, pushed back against West’s hate speech and said that he does not like Nazis. He added- “I don’t like what some of the mafias are doing either,”
In response, West said that he likes Hitler.
West appeared on the podcast after being photographed with his daughter North West, who was wearing the Star of David on a sweatshirt. The clothing item also included the words “Donda” and the date 8.5.21.
The sweatshirt was part of West’s merchandise collection that was released during the Donda album’s listening event over a year ago.