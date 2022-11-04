Who is Harley Pasternak? Kanye slams personal trainer, claims he was drugged into becoming a 'well-behaved celebrity'

With Kanye West’s return to Twitter, he has taken to slamming his former personal trainer. In a series of tweets, the rapper blasted at Harley Pasternak and seemingly claimed that the latter was institutionalizing him for no reason.

Kanye “Ye” West exposed Harley Pasternak in a series of text messages. In the messages, the former trainer seemed to have said to Kanye West that the two would have an open conversation without any cuss words and based on facts.

Pasternak added that he would have West institutionalized where doctors would "medicate the crap" out of him and that West would "go back to Zombieland forever."

As Kanye shared the texts, he tweeted saying that he was "nearly drugged out of my mind" to make him a "manageable, well-behaved celebrity."

In another tweet, the 45-year-old alleged that he was threatened that everything, including his children, would be taken away from him if he went to "expose the truth."

The rapper also claimed that Harley was aware of West's alleged Jewish "origin," which the Jewish trainer later went on to dismiss.

Who is Kanye West’s former trainer, Harley Pasternak?

Harley Pasternak is a celebrity fitness coach and nutritionist.

He holds Master of Science degree in Exercise Physiology and Nutritional Sciences from the University of Toronto, and an honors degree in Kinesiology from the University of Western Ontario.

A few celebrities who are part of his clientele include Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Halle Berry, Ariana Grande, Adam Levine, Megan Fox, Kim Kardashian, Robert Downey Jr. and Robert Pattinson.

Along with being a celebrity trainer, he has also served as an exercise and nutrition scientist for Canada’s National Defense.

Pasternak has written several books related to fitness and health, including 5-Factor Fitness, The 5-Factor World Diet, The Body Reset Diet and The Body Reset Diet Cookbook among others.

Following Kanye West’s slew of anti-Semitic rhetoric across media channels, the trainer ended his 15-year friendship with the Donda rapper. In a statement to Newsweek, Pasternak said that he believes West has a "history of mental health issues" and that he seemed to be going through an "episode" at the time.

He added that if people kept giving Ye a platform to "discuss hateful, antisemitic rhetoric, they are complicit," and noted that he lauds Facebook and Twitter for banning the rapper.

The trainer also shared that the rapper’s anti-Jew statements are unacceptable irrespective of his mental health status. Pasternak said that Ye's communication was incoherent and added:

“It doesn’t forgive someone for being antisemitic. In fact, the lack of outrage over his tweet from people is very sad, regardless of whether he’s mentally ill or not. it’s not acceptable.”

Kanye West’s recent Twitter activity explored

After putting his former trainer on blast, West went on to pay tribute to the late rapper Takeoff, from the rap group Migos.

Kim Kardashian's former husband also showed support for Kyrie Irving. Irving is dealing with his own share of controversy after publicly supporting a film that boasts anti-Semitic rhetoric. Since then, Irving has issued an apology.

The rapper continues to put high-profile celebrities on blast. It is safe to say that netizens can expect more controversial tweets from the rapper following his return to Twitter.

