"Such a snowflake": Video of Kanye rage quitting Tim Pool's podcast goes viral

American rapper Kanye West stunned online fans after he walked out of Tim Pool's interview midway while discussing the issue of anti-Semitism.

On November 28, Ye, 45, appeared on Pool's podcast Timcast IRL alongside alt-right personalities Nick Fuentes and Milo Yiannopoulos, which ended abruptly.

YouTuber Tim Pool centered the conversation on the episode around West's recent meeting with Donald Trump and his anti-Semitic thought spree that landed him in hot water.

15 minutes into the interview, Kanye West threatened to storm off the show if he had to defend his anti-Jewish thoughts.

"I'm literally gonna walk the f-off the show if I'm sitting up here having to, you know, talk about, 'You can't say that it was Jewish people that did it,' when every sensible person knows that."

Video of the controversial rapper walking out of the interview went viral, with many slamming Ye for being a "snowflake."

Twitter reactions on Kanye West storming off mid-interview

After the clip of Kanye West leaving Tim Pool's interview midway went viral, Twitter was left in disbelief as they slammed the rapper for not being able to take anyone's opinion against his own.

Several users questioned his convictions for running for the presidency in 2024 since he can't take criticism at all.

Kanye West and Yiannopoulos connected after Ye's controversial "death con3" tweet

West revealed that he and Yiannopoulos connected with each other after he made the controversial "death con3" tweet and expressed his thought process when it comes to Jewish people.

"Have you ever heard the term, 'The Black vote?' So, it's OK to put us in one net, but it's not OK for me to put them in one net?"

West then went on to state that he has repeatedly faced criticism from the media and everyone else, while he is "just standing there."

"And when I found out that they tried to put me in jail. It was like a dog was biting my arm and I almost shed a tear, almost, but I still walked in stride through it."

The conversation took a turn when Tim Pool said that "they" have been extremely unfair to Kanye, to which the rapper responded:

"Who is 'they,' though?"

Defending his comments, Cook replied, "corporate press," while adding that he does not use "the word" as they all do.

Fuentes interjected and asked:

"It is them, though, isn't it?"

Pool replied:

"No, it's not."

Tim Pool's defense of the Jewish people pushed West to his saturation point when he suddenly fired back at Tim, saying:

"What do you mean it's not?"

As Tim Pool began defending his comments, West could be seen walking off the interview in the background of the camera shot. He suddenly asked:

"You leaving? He's gone."

After Kanye West walked off, Tim Pool slammed his companions on the show for bringing up the topic of the Jewish people and thinking that he would let it go.

"You think Ye's gonna come in here and say, 'Here's my pain, here's my suffering' and I say ‘I hear you.’ And then he's gonna say ‘And it was Jewish people’ and I'm gonna be like, 'okay, but don't you consider' 'I'm not gonna do this. I refuse.'"

Cook also defended himself and stated that he did not ask Kanye anything but to elaborate on the points.

"I can't say I'm surprised. Are you referring to individuals or are you quite literally blaming an entire group of people for the fact that powerful individuals are causing you harm?"

Ye's exit was followed by that of his companions, Yiannopoulos and Fuentes.

As of writing, West has not responded to his abrupt walk-off from Tim Pool's interview.

