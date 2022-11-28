"They’re such insufferable hypocrites": Fans slam Robyn and Gizelle for defending Mia on RHOP

The Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) aired a brand new episode on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

The one-hour episode featured cast members reeling from Mia and Wendy's feud last week and having different conversations, while taking sides with each of the women. While some felt that Mia was in the wrong for throwing her drink and purse at Wendy, others slammed the latter for talking disrespectfully about Mia's husband.

Throughout the entire feud on RHOP, most viewers were on Wendy's side as they felt Mia was the one who interfered in her fellow cast mate's business and was also first to initate the attack by throwing a drink, triggering Wendy's response. However, this week, fans slammed Robyn and Gizelle for continuously taking Mia's side when she was clearly in the wrong. One tweeted:

Reality TV Bliss @RealityTVBliss Gizelle and Robyn condoning violence this time because they don’t like Wendy. They went on and on about Monique and Gizelle had security at the reunion. They’re such insufferable hypocrites #RHOP Gizelle and Robyn condoning violence this time because they don’t like Wendy. They went on and on about Monique and Gizelle had security at the reunion. They’re such insufferable hypocrites #RHOP

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Queen vs Queen, reads:

"After Mia and Wendy argue, the ladies must decide with whom their loyalty lies; Candiace arrives to find that Wendy has been ostracized from the group but she makes up for it by bringing her to meet rap legend Trina."

Robyn and Gizelle side with Mia in her feud with Wendy on RHOP

On tonight's episode of RHOP, the ladies headed back to the villa in Miami after a hectic night. While Wendy contemplated on whether or not to stay in the same house as Mia, she ultimately decided to pack her bags and leave the house to stay in a hotel room. Meanwhile, the other ladies discussed the possibility of Wendy leaving and constantly checked up on Mia to see she was feeling better.

The following day, Gizelle and Charrisse confronted Ashley about siding with Wendy. Ashley, however, felt that it was the right thing to do and accused Gizelle of changing her perception. The star referred to an altercation between former cast member Monique and Candiace's altercation in season 5 of RHOP, where Gizelle defended Candiace, but when it came to the most recent situation, she defended Mia, who began the attack on Wendy.

Meanwhile, Candiace later entered the villa and was updated on the drama by Robyn. She felt that it was wrong for the ladies to ostracize Wendy and that Robyn justified what Mia did and was being a hypocrite. However, Robyn felt that both were wrong and Candiace shouldn't be taking comparing what happened to her and Monique versus Mia and Wendy.

When the producer asked why Robyn was siding with Mia, the RHOP star confessed to not liking Wendy. Throughout the episode, viewers witnessed Robyn and Gizelle stand by Mia and not once checked up on Wendy. While Karen made an effort to check up on Mia, however, the latter felt that the Grand Dame didn't have her back.

Later on in the episode, Karen wanted to invite Wendy to her birthday party at the beach, however, Mia didn't want to be around her. This led to Karen taking back Wendy's invite. Also, when Mia found out that Karen, Ashley, and Candiace were going to talk to Wendy before joining the ladies on the beach, she asked Ashley and Candiace to look for another accommodation.

The RHOP episode ended with Mia and Karen having a disagreement over the latter supporting Wendy over her. No matter what Karen tried to justify, her fellow castmate felt blindsided by her friend and it only led to more issues between the two.

Fans slam Robyn and Gizelle for taking Mia's side on RHOP

Fans took to social media to slam Robyn and Gizelle for siding with Mia and not checking up on Wendy. Check out what they have to say.

Jasmine @rayjsvocals Mia felt powerful, because she’s the host of this trip and she has Gizelle and Robyn by her side. So she’s being a mean girl, and it’s backfiring on her. #RHOP Mia felt powerful, because she’s the host of this trip and she has Gizelle and Robyn by her side. So she’s being a mean girl, and it’s backfiring on her. #RHOP https://t.co/Jyw8w9lLao

kenn ∞ @kenn_tweets The backlash Mia, Gizelle and Robyn are receiving is well deserved. #RHOP The backlash Mia, Gizelle and Robyn are receiving is well deserved. #RHOP

Mihrimah| FS | Xanaxyra Targaryen🪬🤲 @Mihrimah_FS So wait Gizelle and Robyn- when monique said she had past trauma she beat Candiace yall didn’t play with that but when Mia says that when she beat Wendy y’all agree??? Make it make sense! #rhop So wait Gizelle and Robyn- when monique said she had past trauma she beat Candiace yall didn’t play with that but when Mia says that when she beat Wendy y’all agree??? Make it make sense! #rhop https://t.co/Nzi5snhWIZ

justin @justinnalexx Gizelle and Robyn look so foolish trying to blame everyone else but Mia for her violent behavior. First Wendy was the aggressor, and now it was Karen’s responsibility to diffuse the situation?! The way they’re coddling Mia is so sick #RHOP Gizelle and Robyn look so foolish trying to blame everyone else but Mia for her violent behavior. First Wendy was the aggressor, and now it was Karen’s responsibility to diffuse the situation?! The way they’re coddling Mia is so sick #RHOP https://t.co/Zi9Vt6GDwV

TheLimitDoesNotExist @sylviamphofe Gizelle and Robyn were more annoying than Mia and here antics if we’re being honest #RHOP Gizelle and Robyn were more annoying than Mia and here antics if we’re being honest #RHOP https://t.co/vo01VzCI6n

Ms.McQueen @MsMcQueen6 #rhop #bravo The truth about this situation is staring Gizelle and Robyn in the face but their ignorance and hate for Wendy won’t allow them to see and speak the truth #RHOP The truth about this situation is staring Gizelle and Robyn in the face but their ignorance and hate for Wendy won’t allow them to see and speak the truth #RHOP #rhop #bravo https://t.co/0vKcRnDay3

NoChillMood @ritaag This season proves Gizelle and Robyn deserve to be treated the way Jamal and Juan treat them #RHOP This season proves Gizelle and Robyn deserve to be treated the way Jamal and Juan treat them #RHOP https://t.co/gzuRzqJ04t

Rafael @IAmRafaelH What’s hilarious is that once Gizelle and Robyn are done using Mia, they’re going to dispose of her and come after her marriage next (if she comes back next season) #RHOP What’s hilarious is that once Gizelle and Robyn are done using Mia, they’re going to dispose of her and come after her marriage next (if she comes back next season) #RHOP

Season 7 of RHOP is getting heated with every passing episode. The drama is getting spicier as the cast members get involved in more allegations, conflicts, scandals and altercations over impending issues. Viewers will have to keep watching to see how it all pans out this season.

Tune in to an all-new episode of RHOP next Sunday, December 4, 2022, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes